Nearly two dozen House Republicans gathered on Tuesday to call for a vote on legislation to keep American troops in Afghanistan until every American is evacuated.

“In the roughly five-minute pro forma session, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), who was presiding, led a moment of silence to honor the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the terror attack in Kabul last week,” The Hill reported on Tuesday.

“Dingell then adjourned the House without any further action, prompting outcry from the Republicans on hand who didn’t get a chance to be recognized to speak on the floor in favor of the bill from Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) to extend the Afghanistan withdrawal.”

Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher released a statement concerning the legislation.

“Last week, House Republicans united behind my bill to ensure no American would be stranded in Afghanistan. Democrats declined to even consider this legislation, and less than a week later, our fears were realized: hundreds of Americans and thousands of our Afghan allies have been left behind enemy lines. This is not a mission accomplished, this is a complete disgrace,” Gallagher said.

“Speaker Pelosi must immediately reconvene Congress so that we can hold this administration accountable and save lives. I will be introducing additional legislation tomorrow that helps achieve this and urge every single one of my colleagues to support this measure.

“Our fellow citizens are stranded and subject to the goodwill of the Taliban. Shame on us if we do nothing and sit on the sidelines,” Gallagher added.

“What is the plan to get Americans out?” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted on Tuesday after the event.

McCarthy was not alone in his call to bring every American home safely from Afghanistan.

“Turn the planes around. There are Americans behind enemy lines who want to come home,” Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart tweeted.

No. American. Left. Behind. There’s nothing political about that statement.

There’s nothing controversial about that sentiment.

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki reported about 6,000 Americans had been evacuated from Afghanistan.

She said “we believe there are still a small number” in the country.

A total of 123,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan, The Washington Post reported. Less than 8 percent of the people evacuated were Americans, according to Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command.

As many as 50,000 Afghan refugees are slated for housing in American military bases.

