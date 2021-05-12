By way of a voice vote, House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership post Wednesday following months of controversy over her critical statements regarding former President Donald Trump.

The Wyoming Republican was removed as chair of the House Republican Conference after she condemned Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, Axios reported.

“We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy,” Cheney said at the start of the conference meeting, according to the outlet.

“Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country.”

She reportedly added, “If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person, you have plenty of others to choose from. That will be their legacy.”

Cheney was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January on charges of inciting the Jan. 6 incursion of the Capitol.

A February challenge to oust Cheney was beaten back by a 145-61 vote.

“Any member can take whatever position they believe in. That’s what the voters vote on, the individuals, and they make that decision. What we’re talking about is a position in leadership,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” this week.

“As conference chair, you have one of the most critical jobs as a messenger going forward.”

Trump added in a statement that Cheney is “bad” for the Republican Party.

“She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our country,” he said.

“She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the Border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy.”

Cheney’s replacement will be chosen on Friday, Axios reported, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the planning.

Rep. Elise Stefanik sent a letter to the conference after Wednesday’s vote announcing her official candidacy.

“I know firsthand the discipline and message it takes to fight back against the biased national media and the entire Democrat and Far-Left infrastructure,” the New York Republican wrote. “I know what it takes to flip a district and grow the Republican Party.”

Stefanik, who is currently the only candidate, has been endorsed by Trump, McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

Despite being ousted, Cheney is planning to run for re-election.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” she said.

