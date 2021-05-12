News
News

House Republicans Have Made Their Final Decision on Liz Cheney

Erin CoatesMay 12, 2021 at 8:05am
Combined Shape

By way of a voice vote, House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership post Wednesday following months of controversy over her critical statements regarding former President Donald Trump.

The Wyoming Republican was removed as chair of the House Republican Conference after she condemned Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, Axios reported.

“We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy,” Cheney said at the start of the conference meeting, according to the outlet.

“Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country.”

She reportedly added, “If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person, you have plenty of others to choose from. That will be their legacy.”

Trending:
Here's Who Qualifies for Government to Pay for Their Internet

Cheney was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January on charges of inciting the Jan. 6 incursion of the Capitol.

A February challenge to oust Cheney was beaten back by a 145-61 vote.

“Any member can take whatever position they believe in. That’s what the voters vote on, the individuals, and they make that decision. What we’re talking about is a position in leadership,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” this week.

Do you think Stefanik would be a good replacement?

“As conference chair, you have one of the most critical jobs as a messenger going forward.”

Trump added in a statement that Cheney is “bad” for the Republican Party.

“She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our country,” he said.

“She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the Border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy.”

Cheney’s replacement will be chosen on Friday, Axios reported, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the planning.

Rep. Elise Stefanik sent a letter to the conference after Wednesday’s vote announcing her official candidacy.

Related:
Liz Cheney Declares War on Trump After Being Ousted from GOP Leadership

“I know firsthand the discipline and message it takes to fight back against the biased national media and the entire Democrat and Far-Left infrastructure,” the New York Republican wrote. “I know what it takes to flip a district and grow the Republican Party.”

Stefanik, who is currently the only candidate, has been endorsed by Trump, McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

Despite being ousted, Cheney is planning to run for re-election.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Combined Shape
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




Colonial Pipeline Reportedly Paid Russian Hackers More Than $4 Million to Restore Gas Line
Here's Who Qualifies for Government to Pay for Their Internet
DeSantis Makes Major Announcement About Floridians Charged with Mask and Social Distance Infractions
Ted Cruz Blames Biden for 'Destroying America' Over Chick-Fil-A Shortage
Judge Issues Big Ruling That Likely Means a Longer Prison Sentence for Derek Chauvin
See more...

Conversation