Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

House Republicans Mock Hillary Clinton as She Erupts Over Barrett Confirmation

×
By Jack Davis
Published October 27, 2020 at 7:37am
P Share Print

Hillary Clinton received misery and mockery for a birthday present Monday as the Democrat who lost the 2016 election had to see President Donald Trump’s third nominee to the Supreme Court confirmed.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate on Monday night after a 52-48 vote ended a highly partisan confirmation process.

House Republicans simply noted what was, to them, the happy alignment of Clinton’s 73rd birthday with the day that Barrett was confirmed and took her oath.

“Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed. Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton!” House Judiciary Republicans tweeted.

TRENDING: With Only 9 Days To Go Before Election, Biden Calls Another Lid While Trump Is Securing Peace in the Middle East

Clinton responded to seeing Trump do what she never would by repeating the Senate Democrats’ talking point that adding Barrett to the court could kill Obamacare when the Supreme Court deals with questions about the scope of the Affordable Care Act.

“Senate Republicans just pushed through a Supreme Court justice who will help them take away Americans’ health care in the middle of a pandemic. For them, this is victory. Vote them out,” she tweeted.

Many on Twitter joined in celebrating Trump’s “birthday present” to Clinton.

RELATED: Hollywood Stars Melt Down as Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Becomes Official

During Barrett’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, she was asked if she had been approached about how she would vote on Obamacare or had made assurances about her vote.

“Absolutely not,” she said, according to NPR. “I was never asked, and if I had been that would have been a short conversation.”

Are you pleased Justice Amy Coney Barrett is now on the Supreme Court?

Barrett, while a law school professor, had criticized a past Supreme Court ruling concerning the Affordable Care Act.

“I am not hostile to the ACA,” she said, noting that the issue on the current case is the issue of severability — whether a law can stand if part of it is ruled unconstitutional.

“That’s not something that I have ever talked about with respect to the Affordable Care Act,” Barrett said. “Honestly, I haven’t written anything about severability that I know of at all.”

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Obama Makes Aggressive Attack on Trump in Final Push for Biden
LeBron James Just Signed a Deal To Team Up with CNN
Trump Communications Director Calls Out CNN's Cuomo on His Own Show
US Marshals Recover 45 Missing Children in One State, Make 179 Arrests
House Republicans Mock Hillary Clinton as She Erupts Over Barrett Confirmation
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×