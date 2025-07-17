House Republicans are aiming to introduce a bill on Wednesday that will rescind the federal charter of the National Education Association, which is the largest labor union in the United States.

An exclusive report from the Daily Caller laid out how Republican lawmakers — Rep. Mark Harris of North Carolina and Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee — will introduce the “National Education Association Charter Repeal Act” in each chamber.

A congressional aide told the Caller that it would cut the union’s federal ties entirely.

The charter reportedly dates all the way back to 1906. The organization boasts a membership count of about three million people.

Harris said the NEA has abandoned its mission “to support America’s teachers and strengthened our schools” in favor of embracing a “radical agenda.” And he’s right.

There’s hardly a classroom — or educational institution — that doesn’t push some form of propaganda, or that doesn’t have at least one radical on staff.

This disease of depravity has even managed to infiltrate into the curriculum at private and religious institutions.

“From branding President Trump a fascist to embracing divisive gender ideology and walking away from efforts to fight antisemitism, the NEA has become nothing more than a partisan advocacy group,” the lawmaker added. “Since the NEA is clearly not prioritizing students, parents or even teachers, it’s time to remove Congress’ seal of approval from this rogue organization.”

Their federal charter allows the NEA to enjoy the benefits of being a nonprofit, but Harris said their “long list of egregious violations public trust” necessitates Congress bringing an end to such perks.

Blackburn also issued a statement, saying: “Time and again, teachers’ unions have shown they’ll put their political agenda ahead of students’ needs. The National Education Association has made it crystal clear it’s a partisan organization, and it shouldn’t be rewarded with a federal charter that platforms woke gender ideology, antisemitism, and left-wing propaganda. Our students deserve better.”

Tina Descovich, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, gave a statement to the Caller as well about the proposed revocation.

“It’s incredibly sad that the nation‘s largest teachers’ union has put woke politics before America’s children,” she said. “The NEA’s embrace of radical left policies and antisemitism, combined with their rejection of parental rights, has forced moms and dads across America to condemn this organization.”

Despite this move, the NEA will most likely live on through member dues, but they may lose certain tax advantages. Plus, the symbolism of such a statement is important for public perception.

Woke educators have declared war on American history, our way of life, the nuclear family, and reading and math standards, all while treating classrooms as their own personal political pulpits.

This must be attacked on all sides, since they’ve been pushing an agenda upon our nation’s youth for decades.

Voters’ minds are shaped when they are young. They’re molded by teachers, educators, administrators, and parents. If we play the long game — as the NEA has been doing for a while — the future will be bright.

But if the country continues to ignore the threat of politically charged unions, their propaganda will continue to stick. This will result in a populace that doesn’t understand the amazing freedoms and rights they’ve been blessed with, or how to exercise them when the time is right.

