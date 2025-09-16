House Republicans Move to Hold Ilhan Omar Accountable for 'Reprehensible' Charlie Kirk Comments

House Republicans want Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar to pay a price for her words trashing conservative activist Charlie Kirk after he was shot to death in Utah last week.

“Ilhan Omar has shown us exactly who she is: someone who defends political violence and refuses to condemn the loss of innocent lives when it doesn’t suit her agenda, even the cold-blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk,” Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, said in a news release on her website.

The release said Omar “demeaned Charlie Kirk, belittled his grieving family, and all but blamed him for his own assassination.”

“If you mock a political assassination and celebrate murder, you don’t get to keep your committee seat, you get consequences,” Mace said.

A resolution sponsored by Mace said “Representative Ilhan Omar’s actions in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk are reprehensible and affect the dignity and integrity of the proceedings of the House.”

‘DISGRACEFUL REMARKS’ Republican Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a resolution to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from House committees over remarks she made after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. pic.twitter.com/ggsWEp10Ch — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 16, 2025

The resolution calls for Omar to be booted from the House Committee on Education and the Workforce and the House Budget Committee, and to be censured.

Rep. Buddy Carter, a Republican from Georgia, offered a similar resolution calling for Omar to be removed from the two committees.

“Disparaging Charlie Kirk’s legacy, a God-fearing, honorable man, for boldly sharing his conservative beliefs is disgusting,” Carter said in a news release on his website.

“The radical left has normalized meeting free speech with violence, and it must stop,” he said.

Democrats, like Rep. Omar, are committed to doubling down on hateful rhetoric against American patriot Charlie Kirk. The radical left has normalized meeting free speech with violence, and we will not stand for it. Committees are a privilege for serious lawmakers, not… — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) September 15, 2025



“No one who justifies the assassination of someone with different political views than them deserves to sit on a committee, and Ilhan Omar openly used language that incites violence towards her political opponents. Committees are for serious lawmakers, not hate-spewing politicians,” he said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he has not yet seen the resolutions and did not say if a vote was planned on either, according to Axios.

Mace said she will force a vote on her resolution this week, noting she had not spoken with House leaders.

President Donald Trump has said he supports punishing Omar for her comments, according to the New York Post.

“I think she’s a disgraceful person,” Trump said.

“You know, I think she’s a disgraceful person, a loser. It’s amazing the way people vote — I know it’s people from her area, maybe all over the world. They got here, and they vote her in. It’s hard to believe, but I think she’s a disgusting person,” he said.

Mace’s resolution cites multiple remarks Omar made or shared after Kirk was shot to death.

One video she reposted on X said that “Charlie Kirk is dead, and before the body got cold, the far-Right propped his corpse up as a cudgel for their holy war.”

The video also said, “Don’t be fooled, these people don’t give a single s**t about Charlie Kirk, they are just using his death to further their Christofascist agenda.”

The video contended that Kirk “was a reprehensible human being. He enacted his political agenda by preying on weak minded people. He took complex socioeconomic issues and simplified them by pointing fingers at out-groups, demonizing those groups, and siccing his massive following on them.”

It also called him a “stochastic terrorist, an adamant transphobe, he denied the genocide happening in Palestine, he believed in the subjugation of women, and in his last dying words he was spewing racist dog whistles.”

