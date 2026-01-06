Share
Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, leaves the U.S. Capitol following a House vote on the "Epstein Files Transparency Act" in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2025.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, leaves the U.S. Capitol following a House vote on the "Epstein Files Transparency Act" in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2025. (Daniel Heuer - AFP / Getty Images)

House Republicans Are Preparing to Override Two Trump Vetoes: Report

 By Bryan Chai  January 6, 2026 at 3:51pm
Thursday could be a fascinating glimpse into the evolving relationship between President Donald Trump and the rest of the Republican Party.

The president recently made waves by issuing the first two vetoes of his nascent second term.

The first veto involved the “Miccosukee Reserved Area Amendments Act,” which is a bill aimed at expanding the land set aside for the Miccosukee Tribe inside Everglades National Park by officially including a section known as Osceola Camp.

The other veto involved the “Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act,” which is a bill designed to make it easier for rural Colorado communities to complete a long‑planned water pipeline project that will facilitate drinking water to people in the Arkansas River Valley.

The major issue Trump took with the bills — both of which garnered bipartisan support — was, according to him, a fiscal one.

“Enough is enough. My Administration is committed to preventing American taxpayers from funding expensive and unreliable policies,” Trump said. “Ending the massive cost of taxpayer handouts and restoring fiscal sanity is vital to economic growth and the fiscal health of the Nation.”

That explanation appears to have run afoul of several House Republicans, according to Politico and Axios.

The House is expected to take up votes Thursday aimed at overriding those two vetoes, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown between the White House and Congress.

The schedule, which has not yet been formally announced, was confirmed by multiple sources familiar with internal planning who requested anonymity to discuss the matter with Politico.

Supporters of the bills will now attempt the difficult task of assembling the two-thirds majorities needed to reverse his decisions.

House leaders from both parties believe the chamber is likely to clear that threshold, an outcome that would mark an unusual and public setback for the president.

Still, party loyalty is expected to complicate the vote count.

Republican leadership anticipates that some GOP lawmakers who initially supported the legislation will ultimately side with Trump, narrowing the margin.

Another potentially major hurdle could be whether or not this override will pass the required threshold in the Senate.

Despite those potential pitfalls, there does appear to be genuine momentum brewing within Republican ranks.

Florida’s GOP senators, for instance, have largely supported the “Miccosukee Reserved Area Amendments Act,” while Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert — who has made her displeasure with Trump’s veto very clear — sponsored the “Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act.”

