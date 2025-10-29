Share
News
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise speaks during a press conference with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and members of House Republican leadership at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 29, 2025.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise speaks during a press conference with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and members of House Republican leadership at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 29, 2025. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

House Republicans Say Democrats Have a New Leader: 'Schumer Is Waiting for Mamdani to Let Him Know When He Can Open the Government'

 By Randy DeSoto  October 29, 2025 at 3:59pm
Share

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise suggested Wednesday that socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is behind the Democrats’ decision to keep the federal government closed.

At a Capitol Hill news conference, Scalise said, “You really want to know who’s calling the shots in the Democrat Party? You saw it on the stage this past weekend. [Sen.] Bernie [Sanders] and [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] on the stage with the new leader of the Democratic Party, Mamdani.”

“Maybe Chuck Schumer’s waiting for Mamdani to let him know when he can open the government back up again,” he added.

“Because they just need to show their radical base that they’re having a fight with Donald Trump! That’s all it’s been about from the beginning,” Scalise said.

Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders — who both describe themselves as democratic socialists — held a well-attended rally for Mamdani in Queens over the weekend.

On Monday, House Speaker Mike Johnson highlighted House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ recent decision to endorse Mamdani.

“We saw our clearest sign yet that this radical insurgent movement in the Democrat Party is succeeding, and they are ending what has always been known as the Democrat Party in America,” Johnson told reporters in the Capitol.

“After a months-long pressure campaign from the far left, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries finally relented. He gave in, and he gave his endorsement to the socialist running to be mayor of New York City.”

Related:
Early Voting Numbers Show Potential Warning Signs for Mamdani Days Before Election

Johnson called Mamdani a Marxist, citing various items the Democratic candidate supports.

His agenda includes “free bus service, universal child care, and his signature issue: a freeze on rent increases for the city’s 1 million rent-regulated apartments. Opponents say a rent freeze would harm landlords, who have also been hit hard by inflation,” New York affiliate WNBC-TV reported last month.

“Perhaps nowhere has the ‘communist’ label come up more than in relation to Mamdani’s proposal to set up a pilot program for city-run grocery stores,” the outlet said.

Mamdani reaffirmed this as his agenda at Sunday’s rally in Queens.

Asked during a mayoral debate earlier this month how he would pay specifically for free buses, Mamdani answered that he could tax the rich and corporations more.

The nonpartisan Tax Foundation already ranked New York state the worst tax climate for business growth in the U.S.

Its top individual income tax rate is 10.9 percent, on top of the 3.9 percent the city of New York also charges, which is on top of the federal income tax rate of 37 percent.

The Empire State lost over 500,000 of its residents in recent years, according to the New York Post.

The Wall Street Journal’s Allysia Finley noted, “A report by the nonprofit Citizens Budget Commission this summer found that New York’s share of the nation’s millionaires fell 31% between 2010 and 2022. The state and city would have collected some $13 billion more in personal income-tax revenue in 2022 had the share of millionaires kept pace with other states.”

The Republicans’ push to tie the Democrats firmly with Mamdani is backed up by polling.

A Gallup survey released last month found that 57 percent of Americans view socialism negatively, while 39 percent view it positively, which has stayed roughly flat over the last 15 years.

Among Democrats, 66 percent view socialism positively, up from 50 percent in 2010, meaning that the Mamdani, AOC, and Sanders wing of the party is gaining strength.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Bill Gates' New Stance on Climate Change Got Conservatives Censored for Years
House Republicans Say Democrats Have a New Leader: 'Schumer Is Waiting for Mamdani to Let Him Know When He Can Open the Government'
Socialist Left Has Regrouped: Politics of Mamdani, AOC, Sanders Fueling Dems' Long Shutdown
An Unstated Objective for Dems' Prolonged Shutdown in Relation to Midterms May Have Just Been Revealed
So Many Videos: MSNBC Host, Pritzker Humiliated After Foolishly Saying Dems Never Called Trump Hitler - And Then the Videos Poured In
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation