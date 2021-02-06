Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

House Republicans Take Jab at 'Squad' Member Ilhan Omar with Name of New Campaign Finance Bill

×
By Chuck Ross
Published February 6, 2021 at 10:17am
Mewe Share P Share

Two House Republicans introduced a bill on Friday to prevent members of Congress from using campaign funds to pay their spouses, a measure they named after Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Wisconsin Reps. Tom Tiffany and Mike Gallagher introduced the Oversight for Members and Relatives Act, or the OMAR Act, in response to reports that Omar’s campaign paid $2.8 million to a consulting firm owned by her husband, Tim Mynett.

The payments accounted for 70 percent of Omar’s campaign spending, according to a Fox News report.

“For too long, lawmakers of both political parties have engaged in the ethically dubious practice of pocketing campaign funds by ‘hiring’ their spouses and laundering the money as campaign related expenses,” Tiffany said in a news release.

TRENDING: North Dakota Republicans Move to Wrest Control from Biden, Place Power Back with the Constitution

“Loopholes that allow members of Congress to funnel campaign funds to their spouses are despicable and erode trust in our government,” Gallagher said in a statement.

Tiffany and Gallagher said the proposal is based on one that Rep. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, introduced in 2007 to prohibit elected officials and candidates from employing their spouses on their campaigns.

The Republicans quoted Schiff saying at the time that his bill was “an important step forward in restoring the public’s confidence that elected officials are working in the public’s interest and not their own.”

Do you support the OMAR Act?

They also quoted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said Schiff’s bill would “increase transparency in election campaigns and [prevent] the misuse of funds.”

The Republican proposal goes further than Schiff’s, prohibiting payments to candidates’ spouses who serve as consultants to their campaigns.

Mynett’s firm, E Street Group Consulting, provides digital and cable advertising consulting to progressive candidates.

Omar announced in November that she was cutting ties with E Street Group.

Her office did not respond to a request for comment about the bill.

RELATED: Republican Lawmakers Strike Back, Seek to Remove Controversial Democrat from Committees

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Chuck Ross
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Sheriff Warns 'Americans Will Not Be Safe' Under Biden's Immigration Policies
House Republicans Take Jab at 'Squad' Member Ilhan Omar with Name of New Campaign Finance Bill
'Time Is Running Out': Uighurs Demand a US Government Crackdown on Chinese Genocide
Prominent Dem Says Faulty Voting Machines May Have Handed House Seat to GOP Challenger
Chinese State-Controlled TV Channel Kicked Off UK Airwaves - Will US Follow Suit?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×