Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy objected to the seating of lawmakers from several battleground states during the opening session of the House of Representatives on Sunday.

Many Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have alleged that widespread voter fraud marred the election in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia.

Roy argued that the legitimacy of the down-ballot races in those states should be called into question as well.

Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer objected to Roy’s attempt to prevent certain lawmakers from being seated, and a vote to seat the legislators in question passed 371-2.

Roy said that his goal was not to single out any group of lawmakers, but to maintain a sense of consistency regarding allegations of election fraud.

TRENDING: Three Companies To Be Kicked Off NY Stock Exchange After Trump Executive Order

“Such allegations — if true — raise significant doubts about the elections of at least some of the members of the United States House of Representatives that, if not formally addressed, could cast a dark cloud of suspicion over the validity of this body for the duration of the 117th Congress,” Roy said in a statement on Sunday.

“After all, those representatives were elected through the very same systems — with the same ballot procedures, with the same signature validations, with the same broadly applied decisions of executive and judicial branch officials — as were the electors chosen for the President of the United States under the laws of those states, which have become the subject of national controversy,” he added.

Do you think representatives from contested states should be seated? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“If we are to adequately address the controversy that currently surrounds our presidential elections, then we owe it to the American people to be consistent in our dealings to that end. Anything less would strip the current efforts of their legitimacy and make it look like a political stunt, rather than a good-faith effort to restore confidence in our electoral process.”

Roy also said on Sunday that he would oppose some of his colleagues’ efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory in Congress.

“The text of the Constitution is clear,” he said in a separate statement. “States select electors. Congress does not. … We must respect the states’ authority here.”

I am as outraged as anyone about the still-unanswered questions about the election. But the Constitution is clear: States select electors. Congress does not. There is only one path to victory for @POTUS on Jan. 6: state legislatures certifying Trump electors in states at issue pic.twitter.com/QypY9Kyk8P — Rep. Chip Roy (@RepChipRoy) January 3, 2021

Over 140 House Republicans and a dozen GOP senators are planning to object to Congress’ certification of the Electoral College results on Wednesday.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: Prominent Republican and Trump Supporter Comes Out Against Colleagues' Push To Challenge Electoral College

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.