House Votes Down Rashida Tlaib's Lebanon War Powers Resolution

Nearly two dozen Democrats voted with Republicans Tuesday to reject Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s war powers resolution.

The resolution would direct President Donald Trump to remove troops from hostilities in Lebanon, with 22 Democrats joining Republicans who voted against it. The resolution failed to pass in a 189-235 vote.

Tlaib introduced a concurrent resolution, meaning it was not legally binding and would not reach Trump’s desk for a signature.

Among the Democrats who voted against the resolution were Reps. Henry Cuellar of Texas, Tom Suozzi of New York, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Brad Sherman of California. Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie voted for the resolution.

189-235: House for a second time this year defeated a non-binding Lebanon war powers resolution by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) to block U.S. military action against Lebanon unless approved by Congress. Republicans Boebert & Massie joins 187 Democrats in voting Yes. House defeated… https://t.co/SNG1k1c6Mk pic.twitter.com/iylxslxaOC — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) June 30, 2026

Republican Florida Rep. Brian Mast, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, questioned the timing of the resolution since the U.S. is not at war with Lebanon.

“There are not U.S. combat forces conducting operations or engaged in hostilities in Lebanon,” Mast said during debate on the House floor. “They are training the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The Trump administration, Israel and Lebanon agreed to a framework that would limit Iran’s influence in Lebanon and pave the way for Israel’s withdrawal from the territory.

During an appearance at the G7 Summit in France, Trump expressed frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for continuing to bomb Lebanon as negotiations were ongoing with Iran. The administration expressed concerns that Israel could disrupt the peace process by continuing with their military actions.

Vice President J.D. Vance fired back at the Israeli government over their frustrations with the U.S., stating that they should not be attacking the only powerful ally they had left.

The House rejected a separate Lebanon war powers resolution introduced by Tlaib in early June, with 117 Democrats voting against it. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries argued at the time that no U.S. service members were involved in operations or hostilities with Lebanon. He voted in favor of the newest resolution.

The House and Senate passed a war powers resolution directing Trump to remove U.S. forces from hostilities against Iran other than those “necessary to defend the United States” or an ally from an “imminent attack.” The concurrent resolution sponsored by Democratic New York Rep. Gregory Meeks was not legally binding, though Trump reportedly railed against its passage during a lunch with Senate Republicans Wednesday.

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