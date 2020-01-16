House Votes To Send Impeachment to Senate, with One Lone Democrat Bucking His Party

On Wednesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi made a motion to have the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump sent to the Senate.

The historic trial is set to begin on Thursday.

Pelosi told ABC News, “Today, we will make history, when we walk down — when the managers walk the hall, they will cross a threshold in history, delivering articles of impeachment against the president of the United States for abuse of power and obstruction of the House. … This president will be held accountable.”

BREAKING: Speaker Nancy Pelosi, ahead of signing resolution sending articles of impeachment to the Senate: “Today we will make history.” “As we make that history, we will be making progress for the American people.” https://t.co/VPZMG1NIkw pic.twitter.com/SqGFYWwi23 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 15, 2020

On Saturday, before the vote to move the impeachment to the Senate, moderate Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson said that he will be voting against the measure.

According to KNOW-FM, the Minnesota representative announced his stance on the subject over the weekend at the annual meeting of a local dairy cooperative called the First District Association.

Peterson was the only Democrat to vote against the motion to move the articles of impeachment to the Senate, a measure that ended up passing 228-193.

“This process has been a mistake and I will not be whipped in line by my party. I may stand alone but I stand in good conscience,” Peterson wrote in a statement.

“History will show this to be a mistake and the Senate will make short work of an acquittal.”

The Daily Caller reported that in December that Peterson was one of three Democrats who did not vote in favor of adopting the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

In October he was also one of two Democrats to vote against the impeachment inquiry.

KNOW reported that Peterson said Trump “has not committed a crime” and that his 7th district is not in support of the U.S. providing foreign aid, so Trump withholding funds to Ukraine is not reason enough for impeachment.

He also claimed that there is no primary information on the presidents questionable phone call.

Peterson said he predicts the House will vote for impeachment and that the Senate will have him acquitted.

“This is dividing the country for no good reason because he’s not going to be thrown out of office. Why are we doing this? If people don’t like Trump, they can vote against him,” Peterson told KNOW.

