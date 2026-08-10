The House's Push to Purge LGBT Propaganda from Children's Shows

House Democrats and Republicans are fighting over whether children will be exposed to inappropriate LGBT content on television.

On July 13, 47 Republican House members sent a letter to the FCC, Federal Communications Commission, asking them to put a warning on shows that have LGBTQ+ themes.

“Democrats go so far as to state explicitly in their letter that transgender content will ‘improve self-acceptance,'” the letter read.

“Parents deserve full transparency from television and streaming services regarding unwanted sexual content in programming rated for children, and it is our intention to provide them with the tools and information they need to make informed choices for their families.”

In recent years, numerous American parents have been frustrated with the inappropriate content in their young children’s shows.

In April, the FCC put out a Public Notice acknowledging that “parents have raised concurs that controversial gender identity issues are being included or promoted in children’s programs without providing any disclosure or transparency to parents.”

A poll from Concerned Women of America found a significant percent of parents want to label “violence, sexual content, or other sensitive themes like LGBTQ messaging or characters, in children’s programing.

“‘87.1% of respondents said either ‘very important’ or ‘somewhat important,’” to the question of labeling content for children.

It’s no wonder parents are concerned.

Netflix specifically, the world’s largest streaming platform, has many shows aimed for young children with characters who are openly transgender or bisexual.

According to one recent CWA study, more than 41 percent of Netflix’s children shows have LGBTQ content.

Almost half of G-rated and TV-Y7-rated series have LGBTQ+ content, meaning shows for preschoolers through young school kids carry themes that aren’t meant for those ages.

Many reboots of older popular shows have added LGBTQ characters who were originally not queer. They have changed classic characters to attract those classic franchises’ built-in audiences.

Take “Transformers: EarthSpark,” for instance. The show gave one of its main characters — the Transformer Nightshade — “they/them” pronouns.

Fortunately some members of Congress are willing to call out this problem.

Instead of helping children accept that God created them to be the way they were born to be, TV shows feed garbage to them about needing to change themselves to be happy.

Whatever the case may be, families all deserve to pick what themes they want to view and which they don’t.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.