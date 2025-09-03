Share
News
Bill Pulte, left, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, posted video on social media of a journalist's visit to a house in Ann Arbor, Michigan, that he says belongs to Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, seen at right in a 2022 photo.
Bill Pulte, left, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, posted video on social media of a journalist's visit to a house in Ann Arbor, Michigan, that he says belongs to Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, seen at right in a 2022 photo. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP; Ken Cedeno -pool / AP)

Housing Director Posts 'Video Proof' in Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook's Mortgage Fraud Case

 By Randy DeSoto  September 3, 2025 at 2:20pm
Share

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte shared a journalist’s video on Tuesday that he said offers proof that Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook engaged in mortgage fraud.

President Donald Trump fired Cook, a Biden appointee, last month over allegations of wrongdoing in relation to two mortgages she took out in 2021. In loan applications filled out within weeks of each other, she allegedly listed both a home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and a condo in Atlanta, Georgia, as her primary residence.

Loans for “primary residences,” as the Reuters news agency noted, “can carry easier terms than those for second homes or investment properties.”

Cook has refused to leave her job as governor, and the Federal Reserve has backed her, saying she can stay while Cook’s lawsuit claiming Trump wrongfully fired her makes its way through the legal system.

On Tuesday, Pulte posted a video featuring journalist Charlie Duff knocking on the door of what he said was Cook’s property in Ann Arbor.

Duff reported that a man came to the door. “This house is in the news,” he explained. “I was wondering if Lisa Cook lives here, or do you rent?”

“No, we’re just renting,” the man said. “You’ll have to talk to the owner.” The man then closed the door on Duff as he asked for the contact number of the owner.

Pulte posted regarding the interchange, “We have just received video proof that Lisa Cook’s declared ‘PRIMARY RESIDENCE’ is being RENTED out to tenants. Cook RECENTLY CLAIMED to the U.S. Government that it was her PERSONAL RESIDENCE, but she’s renting it out?”

Is the Federal Reserve corrupt?

A reporter asked Pulte at the White House on Tuesday why he had made a second criminal referral if Cook had already been fired by Trump.

“Because once we dug in more, we found more,” he answered. “She said she had a second home, but then in her disclosures to the U.S. government, she called it an investment and rental property.”

“Investments and rental properties are different than second homes, and back in that time frame, 2021, where she took out these three mortgages, you had different rates for these different types of classifications,” Pulte continued.

Related:
Op-Ed: Why Is Trump Winning? - 'It's Results, Stupid'

He told reporters that Cook filled out a mortgage application for the Ann Arbor property, and then two weeks later filled out another for her Atlanta property.

“She declares both of them as her primary residence. Then you go back four months from that, she took out another loan, we’re now finding, on a third property, saying it was a second home, when really, she declared it as an investment property.”

“If you’re going to be in charge of the Federal Reserve, damn, you’d better sure know how to fill out a mortgage application,” Pulte asserted.

He then argued that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell should be calling on Cook to resign.

Trump has repeatedly voiced his frustration with Powell and the governors at the Federal Reserve for keeping interest rates higher in the U.S. than in most other industrialized countries.

In a public note to Powell June 30, accompanied by a chart of other nations’ interest rates around the world, Trump wrote, “Jerome, you are, as usual, ‘too late.’ You have cost the USA a fortune — and continue to do so.”

He added, “You should lower the rate — by a lot! Hundreds of billions of dollars being lost! No inflation.”

Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio, who serves on the Senate’s banking and budget committees, told Fox News at the time that the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep the interest rate at the current level is costing the American taxpayer over $400 billion per year in interest payments on debt.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




CBS News Changes Interview Policy Amid Backlash Over Kristi Noem Edits
Tech Billionaire Delivering Private, Sold Out Talks in San Francisco About the Antichrist
JD Vance Comes to RFK Jr.'s Defense After Senate Democrats Turn Hearing Into a Spectacle
Trump Gets It; Tim Kaine Does Not: Our Rights Come from God, Not Government
Despite Attacks, Poll Shows RFK Jr. Is the 'Most Popular' Member of Trump's Cabinet
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation