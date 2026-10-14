The Houthis Are Receiving Help Directly from China as They Attempt to Build Their Own Game-Changing Weapon: Report

Houthi terrorists are using Chinese parts to build a medium-range ballistic missile that could reach Israel as well as any target in Saudi Arabia, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal cited a report from a group called Conflict Armament Research to note that despite China’s denials that it sends military parts to Iran and its allies, the Houthis have received parts from China to create a missile with a range of 1,200 miles.

The Houthis have recently stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia. The basis of the war is a struggle for control of Yemen.

On Wednesday, the Houthis lobbed missiles at the Saudi capital of Riyadh, according to CBS News. The Saudis said all incoming missiles were brought down.

Last week, the Houthis launched an attack on the airport near Riyadh.

#BREAKING Houthis claim fresh missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil and aviation infrastructure Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree says the group targeted Saudi Aramco facilities in Dhahran and Riyadh, along with King Khalid International Airport The claims come amid escalating strikes on Saudi energy installations and airports, with Riyadh reporting interceptions of incoming missiles — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) October 14, 2026

The Houthis said they would keep targeting the airport and Saudi oil infrastructure.

President Donald Trump has said that he is considering joining the Saudis to suppress the Houthis, which the Iran-backed Houthis have said will lead to attacks on U.S. military installations.

The Wall Street Journal’s report is based on a seizure of goods that took place last year and included parts for a medium-range ballistic missile.

Saudi Arabia has a large, modern, well-equipped military. Why don’t they just wipe out these sandal-wearing Houthis terrorists? — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) October 14, 2026

“When you have imports like that, there is a possibility that they are already manufacturing or that they are trying and it doesn’t really work out,” Fabian Hinz, a senior analyst at Conflict Armament Research, said.

He said it is not clear how far along the Houthis are in making their weapons.

What should be done about China's involvement with the Houthis? Sanction China Investigate further Nothing, it's not our problem Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Sanction China 85% (116 votes) Investigate further 15% (20 votes) Nothing, it's not our problem 1% (1 vote)

The Wall Street Journal noted that “Chinese companies are now the biggest source of seized goods bound for the Houthis, according to U.N. reports and data gathered by arms experts.”

Michael Knights, head of research at strategic-advisory firm Horizon Engage, said China has “neither the will nor the means to control the final destination of its dual-use technologies.”

The United States strongly condemns the recent attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by the terrorist Houthis, including today’s strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that took numerous innocent lives, including an American citizen. These reprehensible attacks demonstrate a blatant disregard for innocent civilian life. They must stop now. We stand with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people and extend our condolences to the victims and their families. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 10, 2026

Henry Thompson, a former expert on the U.N.’s Yemen sanctions panel, said the Houthis may have been importing parts from China for more than two years.

If they succeed in making longer-range missiles, “the Houthis can reach deep into Saudi Arabia with a bigger payload than cruise missiles and drones,” he said.

“They are going to be a more potent threat.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.