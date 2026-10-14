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Fighters loyal to the Houthi authorities take part in a rally to recruit more fighters in Sanaa on Oct. 7, 2026.
Fighters loyal to the Houthi authorities take part in a rally to recruit more fighters in Sanaa on Oct. 7, 2026. (Mohammed Huwais - AFP / Getty Images)

The Houthis Are Receiving Help Directly from China as They Attempt to Build Their Own Game-Changing Weapon: Report

 By Jack Davis  October 14, 2026 at 6:53am
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Houthi terrorists are using Chinese parts to build a medium-range ballistic missile that could reach Israel as well as any target in Saudi Arabia, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal cited a report from a group called Conflict Armament Research to note that despite China’s denials that it sends military parts to Iran and its allies, the Houthis have received parts from China to create a missile with a range of 1,200 miles.

The Houthis have recently stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia. The basis of the war is a struggle for control of Yemen.

On Wednesday, the Houthis lobbed missiles at the Saudi capital of Riyadh, according to CBS News. The Saudis said all incoming missiles were brought down.

Last week, the Houthis launched an attack on the airport near Riyadh.

The Houthis said they would keep targeting the airport and Saudi oil infrastructure.

President Donald Trump has said that he is considering joining the Saudis to suppress the Houthis, which the Iran-backed Houthis have said will lead to attacks on U.S. military installations.

The Wall Street Journal’s report is based on a seizure of goods that took place last year and included parts for a medium-range ballistic missile.

“When you have imports like that, there is a possibility that they are already manufacturing or that they are trying and it doesn’t really work out,” Fabian Hinz, a senior analyst at Conflict Armament Research, said.

Related:
FBI Captures Alleged Chinese Spy Who Was Attempting to Flee U.S.

He said it is not clear how far along the Houthis are in making their weapons.

What should be done about China's involvement with the Houthis?

The Wall Street Journal noted that “Chinese companies are now the biggest source of seized goods bound for the Houthis, according to U.N. reports and data gathered by arms experts.”

Michael Knights, head of research at strategic-advisory firm Horizon Engage, said China has “neither the will nor the means to control the final destination of its dual-use technologies.”

Henry Thompson, a former expert on the U.N.’s Yemen sanctions panel, said the Houthis may have been importing parts from China for more than two years.

If they succeed in making longer-range missiles, “the Houthis can reach deep into Saudi Arabia with a bigger payload than cruise missiles and drones,” he said.

“They are going to be a more potent threat.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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