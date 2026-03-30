Houthis Threaten Another Key Shipping Lane Amid Ongoing War

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement issued one of its most direct warnings yet Friday, suggesting it could widen the current Middle East conflict by targeting key maritime routes if it perceives further U.S. or Israeli military action.

In a formal statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces declared that their “fingers are on the trigger” for direct military intervention, tying any escalation to how the broader U.S.–Israel–Iran confrontation unfolds in the coming days, according to maritime and offshore website gCaptain.

The group specifically cited potential triggers, including the use of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait for military operations by Washington or Tel Aviv, as well as the expansion of alliances that oppose Tehran’s influence in the region.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical chokepoint linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, has already seen increased risk as Houthi forces disrupt commercial traffic in response to perceived threats against Iran or its allies.

The Houthis warned that they will act if the Red Sea becomes a staging ground for operations against Iran or other regional actors. Drones, missiles, and asymmetric strikes on commercial vessels in past attacks forced rerouting and raised insurance costs.

The group limited its warning to U.S. and Israeli activity, though previous assaults hit ships without direct links to either country. The statement comes as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped sharply, and war-risk insurance for vessels has been withdrawn or repriced, the outlet reported.

The U.S. Maritime Administration has maintained that Houthi threats remain active across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, citing vulnerabilities in vessels’ electronic systems.

From late 2023 through October 2025, the Houthis carried out over 100 attacks on merchant ships, affecting vessels from more than 60 nations. No confirmed attacks have occurred since the October 2025 Israel–Gaza ceasefire, but officials continue to view the group as a credible threat.

The Houthis outlined three triggers for action: expansion of military alliances backing U.S. and Israeli operations, use of Red Sea waters for hostile missions, and ongoing escalation against Iran. They also positioned themselves as aligned with Iran and the so-called “axis of jihad and resistance.”

Shipping experts report that Suez Canal traffic has fallen sharply.

Drewry’s Red Sea Diversion Tracker recorded 43 containership transits in the two weeks ending March 22, down 33 percent from the previous period. Major carriers have suspended most Asia–Europe services through the canal, leaving only limited operations.

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