Howard Stern Goes Too Far with Hateful Attack Against Trump Voters

Veteran radio host Howard Stern has long harbored a strange and confusing animus toward supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Now, thanks to Greg Gutfeld of Fox News, we might finally have a diagnosis that explains Stern’s otherwise inexplicable hatred.

Tuesday on Fox’s “The Five,” Gutfeld responded to the latest of Stern’s hate-filled rants by treating viewers to an analysis worthy of the proverbial psychologist’s couch.

The relevant segment of “The Five” began with a quote from Monday’s episode of “The Howard Stern Show.”

“This whole idea [of] if you like me, you’re good, and if you don’t, you’re bad, I mean, I’ve been the victim of this,” Stern said, referring to what he apparently regards as Trump’s attitude toward people who dislike the former president.

“I don’t hate the guy,” Stern added. “I hate the people who vote for him.”

The longtime shock jock added that he regards Trump voters as “stupid” and lacks respect for them.

For Stern, such comments qualify as par for the course.

Recall, for instance, that in the spring of 2020, when cowardly liberals cheered COVID-related lockdowns and smeared anyone who challenged the medical establishment’s lies, Stern joined the chorus of hate-filled tyrants.

On one occasion, the shock jock invited Trump supporters to drink Clorox and “all drop dead.”

Then, two weeks later, Stern said precisely what he told his audience on Monday.

“I don’t hate Donald,” Stern remarked in May 2020. “I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence.”

In other words, nothing has changed. All the establishment’s lies, including those related to COVID, did nothing to humble Stern or make him reconsider his animus.

That requires an explanation.

Thankfully, Gutfeld looked into Stern’s hate-addled brain and told “The Five” audience exactly what he saw.

“Well it is weird because he criticizes Trump for dividing the country, and then he says he hates his supporters, so he’s not learning from his own analysis,” Gutfeld said of Stern.

Then, Gutfeld hinted that Stern had “turned into the thing he hated.” By that, the Fox host meant that Stern had essentially morphed into his erstwhile rival, the late radio host Don Imus, whom Stern, even after Imus’s death in December 2019, regarded as a hate-filled bigot, per the New York Daily News.

The Fox host attributed Stern’s transformation to “a mix of ego and resentment.”

As insightful as that sounded, the best of Gutfeld’s psychological analysis lay ahead.

“It’s also a weird attack because the Trump voters are a lot like his listeners, especially if you think about his listeners of old, the blue-collar truck drivers, cops, salesmen, people on the road,” Gutfeld said of Stern.

The Fox host then likened Stern’s betrayal of his working-class listeners to a divorce.

“In the divorce, he married to a younger wife. He left the whole thing behind, and now, he’s got new friends,” Gutfeld said.

Those new friends, the Fox host later added, live in upscale places like the Hamptons.

“And he’s ashamed of that world,” Gutfeld said of the working-class listeners Stern has abandoned.

Readers may watch the segment in the YouTube video below. Stern’s quote appears near the beginning of the clip. Gutfeld’s analysis begins around the 1:05 mark.

Gutfeld, of course, had it right when he said that Stern ignored the logic of his own analysis.

Furthermore, the Fox host hit the nail on the head when he likened Stern to the alleged bigot Imus, whom Stern long detested.

Above all, however, Gutfeld’s description of Stern’s “divorce” from his working-class listeners made the most sense.

In fact, in that regard, the shock jock has simply acted as a microcosm of the Democrat-dominated establishment.

Membership in that establishment requires nothing more than a suitably hateful disposition toward Trump supporters.

Then, when those same Trump supporters complain, for instance, about open-border policies that dump thousands of migrants into their small towns, the shock-jock-turned-establishment-bootlicker, having divorced his working-class listeners in order to win the approval of his new friends in the Hamptons, may cheer the establishment’s tyrannical policies without fearing his own hypocrisy or disturbing his own conscience.

That is, after all, where hatred like Stern’s leads in the end.

