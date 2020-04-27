SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Howard Stern Rages Against Trump, Says Supporters Should Drink Clorox and 'Drop Dead'

×
By Joe Saunders
Published April 27, 2020 at 2:56pm
Print

If this is what Democrats are betting on, they’ve got a pretty weak hand.

Radio shock jock Howard Stern has spent decades using his platform to poison public discourse, but his Monday rant took his own standards to a new low – and it wasn’t just his Joe Biden endorsement.

In a typically foul-mouthed rant, the self-proclaimed “king of all media” advised President Donald Trump to resign from the White House, then invited Trump supporters to drink Clorox “and all drop dead.” (The link is available for listening at Breitbart.com. Warning: The obscenities are awful, but the malice is even worse.)

The reference, of course, was to a Trump news conference last week where he talked about the possibilities of light and disinfectants being used against the coronavirus.

He never suggested anyone drinking disinfectant, injecting disinfectant or anything of the kind – but the mainstream media are going to be working from now ‘til November to convince the American people he did. (Sort of like that fish tank cleaner story.)

TRENDING: DNC Chair’s Re-Discovered Comments on Sex Assault Spell Disaster for Joe Biden

Not surprisingly, Stern’s words were welcomed like sacred writ by the left end of the political spectrum, but the chance that the left end of the political spectrum is going to decide the 2020 presidential election died with Bernie Sanders’ primary hopes on Super Tuesday.

What former Vice President Joe Biden needs now is to appeal to the vast American middle, and it’s a good bet Howard Stern – New York-based flamethrower – isn’t going to help the cause.

Benny Johnson, chief creative officer for the conservative group Turning Point USA nailed the problem with the anti-Trump diatribe perfectly. (Warning: Some rough language in the video.)

Actually, the country already knows the answer to the question of “who even jokes like this?”

Democrats do, because no matter how unpredictable political life has been since Trump’s upset of Hillary Clinton in 2016, liberals celebrating the deaths of political opponents has been one steady factor.

There’s no doubt a certain, sick element of the population that enjoys that kind of thing, but most American voters want Americans have always wanted – a strong country, a strong economy, and a president who believes in both.

In Trump administration, it’s what they’ve got.

What Americans don’t want is more of what they’ve been getting from the left for the past four years – patronizing celebrities for whom Trump hatred is a virtue-signaling device to show they actually deserve their incredible wealth, and the idiotic adulation of their fans.

RELATED: Watch Joe Biden Lapse into Utter Nonsense When Pressed on China and Son Hunter

Some responses to Johnson’s Twitter post make the point nicely.

Stern’s joke about Trump supporters drinking Clorox wasn’t his only offensive comment on Monday. He also announced to his listeners that he’s “all in” for former Vice President Joe Biden.

Do you think Howard Stern's endorsement will help Joe Biden win in November?

How much that’s going to help Biden is open to question, considering Stern’s past.

And while Trump appeared on Stern’s show in the runup to the 2016 vote, Stern told Newsweek in a 2019 interview that he’d wanted Clinton to win and had told Trump so in an “uncomfortable” phone conversation before the election.

In other words, Stern’s endorsement value isn’t exactly through the roof.

So, what Democrats got on Monday was one more foul-mouthed celebrity getting some public preening in by advertising dislike for Donald Trump, and a more or less negligible endorsement of a presumptive Democratic candidate who doesn’t get Democrats excited, much less the rest of the country.

That’s not going to win in November.

And Democrats betting on it might as well fold.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Ilhan Omar Earns Backlash After 'Free America Now' Post Triggers Her
NYT Smacks Down Biden Campaign's Sexual Assault Accusation Talking Points as Inaccurate
Biden Campaign Crafted Talking Points on Tara Reade Allegation for Other Dems - Report
Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden at Women's Town Hall as Sexual Assault Allegation Gains Steam
AG Barr Issues Warning on Coronavirus Lockdowns: 'The Constitution Is Not Suspended'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×