Howard Stern Shreds MSNBC for Going 'F***ing Berserk' During Coverage of Possible Trump Indictment

SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern lambasted MSNBC for overhyping the supposedly imminent arrest of former President Donald Trump, saying the liberal outlet pumped up another nothingburger in the left’s ongoing war against the brash billionaire.

Stern, a vocal Trump hater, said he was disgusted that the network again performed a gleeful end zone dance before scoring the requisite touchdown.

“I was watching MSNBC, they were going f***ing berserk with, you know, Trump potentially being arrested,” the radio shock jock said Wednesday on “The Howard Stern Show.”

“It’s the same discussion over and over again. They go, ‘It’s very possible that President Trump will be indicted according to’ … And then they all come on the air and they’re all discussing whether or not Trump’s gonna be indicted.”

He added: “I go, ‘You know, why don’t you sit tight and wait and see, instead of, like, speculating?'”

Stern suggested that “news” programs hype sensationalistic gossip because they’re desperate to fill air time.

“Well, listen, they gotta fill 24 hours a day. They got plenty to do,” he said.

Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers said cable hosts increasingly traffic in gossip and innuendo instead of reporting events as they occur.

“That’s right, you don’t have to speculate,” she said. “See, this is what my problem is with those news shows. They treat politics like sports. … When something like the Super Bowl is coming up, you have two weeks to discuss what’s gonna happen in the Super Bowl.”

Stern said the media oafishly played into Trump’s hands after the former president announced Saturday on his Truth Social platform he was going to be arrested Tuesday following an indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in New York.

“You know, it’s crazy, the thing I love is that, you know, everyone is talking about Trump, Trump, Trump, and yesterday was the day he was going to be arrested,” the longtime New York radio host said. “But Trump is the one who said he was going to be arrested, and they all believe him that he was going to be arrested.”

An amused Quivers said Trump has once again played the ringmaster in the media circus.

“He drummed up the news again,” she said. “I said, ‘I guess people are happy because he’s back and he’s telling them what stories to cover.'”

WARNING: The following video contains language viewers may find offensive.

Howard Stern: “I was watching MSNBC…They were going f*cking berserk with Trump potentially being arrested.” pic.twitter.com/D9C56TQWuf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 22, 2023

Over the weekend, the left-wing media began hyperventilating around the clock that the 45th president would be arrested stemming from an alleged “hush payment” he made to porn star Stormy Daniels back in 2016.

When Tuesday came and went with no arrest, various outlets reported that Trump would be indicted the following day. That never happened.

And at this point, it’s unclear whether an indictment will happen in the immediate future or at all.

The corporate media breathlessly reported on the potential arrest because they and their audience desperately want to believe anything negative about the former president.

The media’s failure to provide accurate, fair coverage has been the root cause of their disgraceful downfall in recent years.

NEW: Americans’ Trust in Media Dips to Second Lowest on Record But as usual, it’s Democrats who overwhelmingly trust corporate media outlets just like they do most institutions of authority:https://t.co/6h8pXdzCvF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 7, 2021

As it is, legal commentators have torpedoed the notion that Trump would be arrested because of an alleged 2016 hush payment to a porn star as an example of prosecutorial malfeasance and partisan political persecution.

It remains to be seen whether anything will come of Bragg’s investigation. So far, it appears to be another unsuccessful anti-Trump effort puffed up by the biased, corrupt establishment media.

Or, to quote William Shakespeare: “It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

