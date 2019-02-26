HS Junior CJ Pearson Lashes Out Against Ocasio-Cortez: ‘If Anyone Is the Boss, It Is We the People’

Sixteen-year-old conservative commentator CJ Pearson believes freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York failed to learn a key lesson from high school civics class: “We the people” are the boss of Congress.

The Democratic lawmaker dismissed the detractors of her Green New Deal plan, while being interviewed at a “Girls Who Code” event in New York City on Friday, the Washington Examiner reported.

“The power is in the person who’s trying, regardless of the success,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “If you’re trying, you’ve got all the power. You’re driving the agenda.”

“Like I just introduced the Green New Deal two weeks ago, and it’s creating all of this conversation. Why? Because no one else has even tried,” she continued.

“So people are like, ‘Oh, it’s unrealistic. Oh, it’s vague. Oh, it doesn’t address this little minute thing,’” the congresswoman continued. “And I’m like, ‘You try. You do it. Cuz you’re not. Cuz you’re not. So, until you do it, I’m the boss.’ How about that?’”

Pearson responded in a video posted on Twitter, “You are no one’s boss.”

“America is a government for the people and by the people,” the young man explained. “So if anyone is the boss, it is we the people.”

He went on to point out that the only reason she gets paid a salary and carries the title “congresswoman” is because of the American taxpayer.

“And to listen to you, drunk on power, as you sat on that stage, was nothing more than an affront to the office that you hold and an affront to the role of public servant that you have in our society,” he said.

“No citizen, no voter, none of us work for you,” Pearson observed. “You are no one’s boss. Okay?”

“Instead of getting mad at people for trashing your bad ideas, here’s an idea: come up with better ones.”

A few weeks, one of @AOC buddies in Congress said fhat I should be “afraid of her”. Now, @AOC is calling herself the “boss”. Congresswoman – here’s a lesson you should have learned in HS civics: America is a nation for the people by the people. WE THE PEOPLE are YOUR boss. pic.twitter.com/oGFXxp05Qp — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) February 24, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez’s resolution, which she co-authored with Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, calls for “a new national social, industrial and economic mobilization on a scale not seen since World War II and the New Deal.”

Its stated goals include transitioning the United States to 100 percent renewable energy and guaranteeing economic security to all its citizens.

To achieve to net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2030, the Green New Deal mandates the replacement of airplanes with high-speed trains, the rebuilding or retrofitting of all buildings in the country to new green standards, and the elimination of all combustion-engine vehicles.

Ocasio-Cortez also included some of her favorite government social programs in the resolution such as free universal healthcare and college education, government guaranteed employment, and paid family and medical leave, among other programs.

Noah Smith, writing for Bloomberg, tallied up the Green New Deal’s costs — including its new proposed entitlement programs — to be about $6.6 trillion per year beyond the nation’s current spending.

By way of comparison, the government is projected to spend $4.4 trillion total during the 2019 fiscal year, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Earlier this month, Pearson called out Ocasio-Cortez for talking throughout President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

“.@AOC has been talking this entire speech and the woman next to her keeps trying to look the other way,” he tweeted.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York responded, “Hi @TheCJPearson, I’m not ‘the woman sitting next to her.’ @AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and I — and millions like us — are the future of this country. And you’re right to be afraid of us.”

I’m sorry, Congresswoman, but as @realDonaldTrump said – socialism will NOT be the future of this country. And Nydia, nothing about you nor @AOC scares me. It’s your policies- that jeopardize the stability of our nation and the future of my generation- that scare me. https://t.co/UjHHwSaCpv — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) February 6, 2019

Pearson responded, “I’m sorry, Congresswoman, but as @realDonaldTrump said – socialism will NOT be the future of this country.”

“And Nydia, nothing about you nor @AOC scares me. It’s your policies- that jeopardize the stability of our nation and the future of my generation- that scare(s) me.”

