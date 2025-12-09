HS Senior Escorted from School for Following Doctors' Orders and Skipping Vaccine Booster

A high school senior in a western New York school has been banned because she did not get a vaccine booster that causes her to have serious side effects.

Depew High School senior Kayci Rae was escorted out of school on Oct. 16 because she did not get a meningitis booster shot, according to WKBW-TV.

“I just sit and scroll, there’s really not much else I could do,” she said. “It’s more emotional with it being my senior year. I feel like I’m shunned from Depew.

“They wouldn’t let me say goodbye to teachers, they wouldn’t let me go into the classroom,” Rae said. “I was in tears. It was hard, it was truly devastating, honestly.”

She is now in limbo, because the email she used to connect with the school was recently disabled.

“She had leg pain,” Andrea Billi, Rae’s mother, said. “You know, when you’re younger, having growing pains? That’s what we thought, then it progressed. Her legs will turn purple and go numb.”

Kayci’s aunt Shannon told WBEN-AM that at first, “We kind of almost ignored it, because we were like, ‘Is [she] just trying to get attention for it?’ But then she started showing us her legs when she would get these flares, her legs started to mottle. I don’t know if anybody knows what that is, it’s almost like a marbling of your skin, and essentially it’s a vasospasm of your legs. So her legs would blanch, turn colors, and she would get this pain.”

“It’s disabling for her,” Shannon said, indicating the problems have not gone away.

“She’s had her friends give her piggyback rides because her legs would literally hurt her. There was a time where she collapsed at her softball game, which the school nurse was her softball coach and her softball coach witnessed all of this,” she said.

“And she was in softball two, three years ago, and she would actually have to sit out mid-game because her pain would start to flare from the high intensity activity. And her teammates would be there rolling their bats on her legs,” Shannon said, adding that the school was told of this.

Billi said her daughter has had multiple tests that have come up empty.

“The only factor that we came to a conclusion on was this all started after she got the vaccine,” she said.

“One of the side effects is joint pain, so he then wrote the exemption that she cannot receive this, because some people do have reactions after the vaccine. And unfortunately, my daughter was one of them,” Billi said, referring to a doctor that the family saw.

She said the school will not accept the doctor’s note, claiming he is not licensed in New York state.

The school principal, she said, “told me my note was suspicious, because I had one doctor write one and then I had another doctor write one. And I don’t know if in their head, in Depew’s head, that I was doctor hopping, which I wasn’t. She’s vaccinated up until this point, she has gotten every vaccine on time. It’s just that this one didn’t agree with her.”

The family will go to court if necessary, she said.

The school gave WKBW a statement.

“The District acknowledges that one or more former students of the District were excluded from attending school this year due lack of immunization. The student’s or students’ parents have been advised both verbally and in writing of the basis for such exclusion,” the statement said.

“Parent(s) are further advised that they become responsible to homeschool their child(ren) or adhere to the process of immunization to permit their child(ren) to return to school. Further, parent(s) are advised of their right to appeal the school building’s decision to the New York State Commissioner of Education,” the statement said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.