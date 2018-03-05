Huck Smashes Condescending Oscars With Absolute Best Comment on the Night

The 2018 Academy Awards ceremony was chock full of politicization, lecturing and of course, jabs at prominent conservatives.

Host Jimmy Kimmel was one of the biggest offenders, taking aim at Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian beliefs as well as insinuating that President Donald Trump is a racist.

But in many ways, this was unsurprising, considering where Hollywood celebrities normally stand on the political spectrum.

Knowing that the Oscars would likely be politically divisive, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee simply chose not to tune in, and in a viral Facebook post on Monday, he further explained his reasoning.

“Hollywood-where grownups pretend for a living & pretend to be smarter & morally superior,” Huckabee started.

“They condemn walls but live behind them,” he added, referring to the fact that countless liberal celebrities oppose the construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, though many actors and actresses have walls around their own mansions.

“They rail against guns but are protected by them & use guns in their films,” the former governor continued.

Indeed, though many celebrities used the Oscars to subtly call for increased gun control, it would likely be unheard of for an action flick not to include lots of firearms.

Huckabee then railed against Hollywood elites for claiming to “espouse free speech while screaming if someone says something they disagree with.”

“So no,” he concluded, “I didn’t watch the Oscars.”

Huckabee’s fans seemed to agree with his reasoning. In roughly two hours, his post was shared over 4,000 times, and received more than 11,000 “Likes.”

As The Western Journal reported, Huckabee wasn’t the only one who decided the Oscars wasn’t worth his time.

The Wrap reported that initial ratings for the politically charged Academy Awards were down 15.6 percent compared to 2017, with an 18.9 rating (which represents what percentage of people watching television tuned into the ceremony).

By comparison, the 2017 program garnered a 22.4 rating with 32.9 million people watching.

The previous all-time low in viewers was in 2008, when 31.8 million viewers tuned in, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“A comparatively uneventful Oscar telecast led the way on TV Sunday night — and early numbers have the telecast somewhat predictably stumbling to an all-time low,” the entertainment outlet wrote.

Whether Kimmel and Hollywood’s reputation for getting too political in the age of Donald Trump played a role in the ratings drop-off is not clear.

However, Kimmel’s liberal bias was very evident.

The late-night talk show host noted that actress Lupita Nyong’o (“Black Panther,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and “12 Years a Slave”) was born in Mexico and raised in Kenya and then added, “Let the tweetstorm from the president’s toilet begin!”

Kimmel later observed, “We don’t make films like ‘Call Me By Your Name’ (about an older man beginning a sexual relations with a 17-year-old boy) to make money. We make them to upset Mike Pence.”

