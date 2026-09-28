Huckabee Announces Update on New US Embassy in Jerusalem Project

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced on Sunday that the United States will soon be breaking ground on a permanent embassy in Jerusalem.

In 2018, President Donald Trump moved the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, becoming the first nation to do so. The change officially occurred on May 14, the 70th anniversary of Israel declaring its independence after the British Mandate governing the territory ended in 1948.

The U.S. embassy is currently in what was America’s consulate in the city.

Huckabee announced during a Sukkot reception for foreign diplomats hosted by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion on Sunday, “We will soon be breaking ground on our property to begin the construction of the US embassy that will be our permanent home rather than being spread out all over the country,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

“It is our commitment as the United States of America and a partner of Israel to say that we are going to put a permanent imprint in this city,” Huckabee added.

Huckabee told Israeli media personality Menachem Toker at the event, “For 3,000 years, this has been the capital of Israel, the capital of the Jewish people, and it forever will be.”

Regarding the new embassy, he noted, “It will be our permanent and forever here in Jerusalem.”

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US Ambassador @GovMikeHuckabee told Menachem Toker at the Jerusalem Mayor’s Sukkah that property for the permanent US Embassy building has been secured. Construction is the next step: “It will be our permanent and forever home here in Jerusalem.” pic.twitter.com/ZIrBzLlEOC — Israel National News – Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) September 27, 2026

Huckabee said in a July 1 news release after signing the agreement for the land for the U.S. embassy, “Today is another historic day for the U.S.-Israel relationship as the U.S. receives the property that will be the future home of the new U.S. Embassy complex — deepening and expanding our presence in Jerusalem — the eternal capital of Israel.”

“The U.S. will construct a magnificent and beautiful new U.S. Embassy complex that will support our indispensable partnership with Israel. The U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem was rooted in implementing U.S. law and the recognition of the deep, historic connection of the Jewish people to their eternal capital that goes back thousands of years,” he continued.

“It is meaningful that this milestone has occurred on the eve of America’s 250th anniversary. The Judeo-Christian values that inspired America’s founding fathers come from Jerusalem and throughout the land of Israel,” Huckabee said.

BIG NEWS FROM JERUSALEM 🇮🇱🇺🇸 U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee announced that America will soon break ground on a permanent embassy facility in Jerusalem. The United States moved its embassy to Jerusalem in 2018, but until now it has operated from a converted former consular… pic.twitter.com/s70MmSIOBk — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) September 28, 2026

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar said at the time, “President Trump’s historic decision to relocate the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem was an act of historic justice. Today, with the signing of the agreement to begin construction of the Embassy’s permanent home, that decision becomes even more firmly anchored for generations to come. This agreement is about far more than the allocation of land. It is a recognition of history and a declaration of our shared future.”

Huckabee argued in June, “Without Israel, without the Jewish foundation, there would not be America. We owe our very existence to what happened in this land.”

WATCH: Trump’s Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, defies Trump: Without Israel, there would not be an America. We owe our very existence to what happened in this land. pic.twitter.com/vPebgzLmBo — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 16, 2026

Indeed, the United States’ Declaration of Independence justifies the American colonies’ break with Great Britain by citing the “Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God.”

The preeminent law book at the time of the founding, Blackstone’s “Commentaries on the Law of England,” elaborated on the phrasing.

“Upon these two foundations, the law of nature [established by God and observable in creation] and the law of revelation [found in the Bible’s Old and New Testaments and directly revealed by God], depend all human laws; that is to say, no human laws should be suffered to contradict these,” Blackstone wrote.

The Bible was written almost entirely by Jewish authors, and the Old Testament is largely about ancient Israel.

Other nations that have moved their embassies to Jerusalem following the U.S. in 2018 include Guatemala, Paraguay, Kosovo, Honduras, Papua New Guinea, and Fiji, according to The Times of Israel.

Colombia’s new government also agreed earlier this year to move its embassy there.

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