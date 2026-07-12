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Mourners of the authoritarian Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hold up a banner threatening the life of President Donald Trump on July 9, 2026 during a funeral procession for the leader in Mashhad, Iran.
Mourners of the authoritarian Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hold up a banner threatening the life of President Donald Trump on July 9, 2026 during a funeral procession for the leader in Mashhad, Iran. (John Moore / Getty Images)

Huckabee: Banner at Supreme Leader's Funeral Exposes the Real Iran

 By Jack Davis  July 12, 2026 at 8:30am
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The mask Iran wears when it pretends to want a diplomatic solution to the war with the United States slipped as the nation buried former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

The Times of Israel reported that in Mashhad, Iran, where Khamenei was buried, a large banner was seen reading, “We Will Kill Trump.”

Huckabee said that’s the real Iran talking, according to Fox News.

“I think it’s important for Americans to understand that what the Iranians are saying and doing is nothing that they haven’t been doing for 47 years,” Huckabee said.

“This is a long-standing ‘Death to America’ chant that they’ve had. They really haven’t changed.”

Huckabee threw shade on claims that Iran tried to suggest rogue elements that did not reflect its policy were to blame for last week’s attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

He said while it would be a charming concept to believe there are moderates in the Iranian government, “we don’t see any what I would call significant evidence that there is a real peaceful part of the Iranian regime.”

There was nothing peaceful in a Saturday message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded his father, as noted by the Times of Israel.

Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since he came to power, said avenging his father was “the will of the nation” and “must inevitably” take place “soon,” according to a written message on Telegram.

“We pledge to avenge the blood of the martyred leader and all the martyrs of these two wars from the criminal and disgraced killers,” Khamenei said.

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“This vengeance is the will of our nation and must inevitably be carried out,” he continued. “These criminals — of whom we have a complete list from top to bottom — will take with them to their graves the wish for a peaceful death in bed.”

Although regional diplomats have indicated they hope to renew talks, thanks to Iranian attacks on cargo ships followed by massive U.S. counterstrikes, the latest American proposal does not seem to have much wiggle room, the Times of Israel reported.

The U.S. is demanding that Iran publicly renounce control of the Strait and promise not to charge tolls.

“What we’re demanding is that the Iranians issue a public statement that acknowledges all channels of the Strait of Hormuz are open, and they’re not shooting at ships anymore. They’re either going to give us that statement, or we’re not having a good outcome for them,” one official said.

“The president has directed us to talk but as he’s shown a willingness to do, if they keep on shooting at ships or they engage on any other hostile acts, then we’re going to hit them back.”

The official indicated that turning over enriched uranium buried underground after U.S. attacks is not a negotiable demand.

“I just want to be clear here that if we don’t get the dust, we do not have a deal with Iran,” an official said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
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