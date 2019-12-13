SECTIONS
Huckabee Floats 3rd Term for Trump, Leftists Lose Their Minds

By Jared Harris
Published December 13, 2019 at 11:11am
Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee caused a wave of leftist outrage after floating the possibility that President Donald Trump is eligible for a third term.

Huckabee made the argument in a Thursday tweet.

“I’ll be on @seanhannity 2nite @FoxNews at 9pm ET and will explain how @realDonaldTrump will be eligible for a 3rd term due to the illegal attempts by Comey, Dems, and media , et al attempting to oust him as @POTUS so that’s why I was named to head up the 2024 re-election,” he wrote.

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution imposes term limits for presidents.

Do you think Huckabee’s joke went too far?

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once,” part of the amendment reads.

Leftists and anti-Trumpers responded to Huckabee’s post with a flurry of vulgarity and threats, with some even attacking his religious views and family.

Unfortunately for everyone who took the post seriously, including former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Huckabee was joking.

During his Tuesday appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox show, the former governor explained his prank.

“I think it’s hilarious,” Huckabee said. “And I had a lot of fun watching people on the left just have their heads explode. Some of them were NeverTrumpers — they went crazy; you had the typical media types.”

“Honestly, the fact that Susan Rice took the bait, I gotta be honest — that was funny.”

Watch his full comments below.

Huckabee’s skills at trolling leftists are hilarious and prove they’ll fall for almost anything, no matter how outlandish.

While Trump isn’t going to be serving a third term, one thing’s for certain: Huckabee will continue to be a source of outrage for the political left in America.

Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
