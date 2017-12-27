Huckabee Watches the New Churchill Film ‘Darkest Hour,’ Immediately Makes a Trump Announcement

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee praised President Donald Trump after seeing the new film “The Darkest Hour.”

The film tells the story of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, “who must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler, or fight on against incredible odds,” after being newly-appointed to office, according to the description by IMDb.

After watching the movie, the father of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted “in @realDonald Trump we have a Churchill.”

Churchill was hated by his own party, opposition party, and press. Feared by King as reckless, and despised for his bluntness. But unlike Neville Chamberlain, he didn't retreat. We had a Chamberlain for 8 yrs; in @realDonaldTrump we have a Churchill. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 26, 2017

Huckabee referenced Chamberlain who was Britain’s prime minister before Churchill and is remembered for giving up part of then-Czechoslovakia to Germany in 1938 before he declared war in 1939 when Adolf Hitler invaded Poland, according to the Washington Examiner.

He also asserted that the film depicts “what real leadership looks like.”

Ducks took day off today but if you can get to a theater go see The Darkest Hour about Churchill. Reminds as to what real leadership looks like. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 26, 2017

However, Twitter critics did not agree with the former Arkansas governor’s comparison.

Sure. Churchill served his country 55 years in parliament, 31 years as a minister and 9 as pm. He was present in 15 battles and received 14 medals of bravery. He was one of historys most gifted orators and won the Nobel Literature Prize for his writing. Totally same thing… — Kristian Tonning Riise (@KristianRiise) December 26, 2017

Churchill was brilliant. He could speak. He served in the military. He was a hero. He inspired his nation. He is the antithesis of the current resident in the WH. — CT (@cktimmons) December 27, 2017

Before his inauguration in January, Trump personally asked for Churchill’s bust to be put back in the Oval Office after its removal during former President Barack Obama’s tenure.

“The Prime Minishter is happy to loan the Churchill bust to the White House and will be delighted to view it on display when she visits this Spring,” a spokesperson for Prime Minister Theresa May told The U.K. Sun.

The bust was presented to then-President George W. Bush in 2001 where it stayed in the office throughout his presidency until Obama replaced it with a bust of Martin Luther King Jr.

In October, Churchill’s grandson Nicholas Soames called Trump a “daft twerp” in response to a Trump tweet linking rising crime rates in the U.K. and “Radical Islamic terror.”

A professor of British history at Columbia University also disagreed with the connection between Trump and Churchill. Although he had political enemies, Churchill was “more self-regarding and less inclined to compromise than most successful British politicians,” and “had a hard-right view of British national and imperial interest,” according to The New York Times.

