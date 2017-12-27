The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Huckabee Watches the New Churchill Film ‘Darkest Hour,’ Immediately Makes a Trump Announcement

By Erin Coates
December 27, 2017 at 11:38am

Print

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee praised President Donald Trump after seeing the new film “The Darkest Hour.”

The film tells the story of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, “who must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler, or fight on against incredible odds,” after being newly-appointed to office, according to the description by IMDb.

After watching the movie, the father of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted “in @realDonald Trump we have a Churchill.”

Huckabee referenced Chamberlain who was Britain’s prime minister before Churchill and is remembered for giving up part of then-Czechoslovakia to Germany in 1938 before he declared war in 1939 when Adolf Hitler invaded Poland, according to the Washington Examiner.

TRENDING: Report: The FBI Admits It Can’t Find Evidence that the Trump Campaign Colluded with Russia

He also asserted that the film depicts “what real leadership looks like.”

However, Twitter critics did not agree with the former Arkansas governor’s comparison.

Before his inauguration in January, Trump personally asked for Churchill’s bust to be put back in the Oval Office after its removal during former President Barack Obama’s tenure.

“The Prime Minishter is happy to loan the Churchill bust to the White House and will be delighted to view it on display when she visits this Spring,” a spokesperson for Prime Minister Theresa May told The U.K. Sun.

The bust was presented to then-President George W. Bush in 2001 where it stayed in the office throughout his presidency until Obama replaced it with a bust of Martin Luther King Jr.

RELATED: After Voting Democrat in Every Presidential Election, 1 Town Turned to Trump for ‘Hope’

In October, Churchill’s grandson Nicholas Soames called Trump a “daft twerp” in response to a Trump tweet linking rising crime rates in the U.K. and “Radical Islamic terror.”

A professor of British history at Columbia University also disagreed with the connection between Trump and Churchill. Although he had political enemies, Churchill was “more self-regarding and less inclined to compromise than most successful British politicians,” and “had a hard-right view of British national and imperial interest,” according to The New York Times.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, Mike Huckabee

By: Erin Coates on December 27, 2017 at 11:38am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Magnolia and Melania Trump

Historic Magnolia Tree Outside White House to be Cut Down, and Melania Trump is Being Blamed

Richard Larsen

John F. Kennedy and today's Democrats

What’s Happened to the US Democrat Party in the Last 50 Years?

Chris Agee

UPS Driver Who Delivered Guns and Ammo to David Koresh Before Fatal Waco Standoff Breaks His Silence

Erin Coates

Joe Scarborough, Nikki Haley

‘Mob Boss’ Nikki Haley Pushes MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to His Breaking Point (Video)

Michael Bastasch

Alaskan oil rig

With the Stroke of a Pen, Trump Claims Victory in the Decades-Long Battle Over Alaskan Oil

Erin Coates

Cast of The Sound of Music

‘Sound of Music’ Actress Dead on Christmas Eve, Tweet From ‘Gretl’ Tells Us All We Need to Know

Erin Coates

Rosie O'Donnell, Franklin Graham

‘Clean Up Your Mouth’: Franklin Graham Just Set Rosie O’Donnell Straight Once and for All

Jason Hopkins

Lt. Col. Ralph Peters Shares a Presidential Prediction About Nikki Haley Following Tough UN Stance

Recently Posted