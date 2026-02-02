Share
A view of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from the outside with the department's name displayed on the side of the building.
A view of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from the outside with the department's name displayed on the side of the building. (Douglas Rissing / Getty Images)

HUD Demands Tenants Prove Citizenship After Worrying Audit Results

 By Michael Austin  February 2, 2026 at 6:00am
The Department of Housing and Urban Development ordered the more than 200,000 tenants across all federally funded housing units to have their eligibility verified after an audit found high levels of deceased and foreign tenants.

According to a news release from the agency, the audit found 25,000 tenants who are deceased, as well as almost 6,000 that are not Americans.

That means all “Public Housing Authorities” and owners participating in HUD-funded housing now have “30 days to take corrective action to address these findings.”

“We will leave no stone unturned,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner vowed in the release.

“We are proud to collaborate with DHS to execute on the President’s agenda of rooting out abuse of taxpayer funded resources. Ineligible non-citizens have no place to receive welfare benefits,” he added.

“With this new directive and audit, HUD is putting new processes in place to safeguard taxpayer resources and put the American people first.”

The action comes one month after HUD sent a letter reminding owners that they are required by law to affirm citizenship and immigration status for individuals before they are allowed to stay in federally subsidized housing.

Early last year, both Turner and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem signed a memo called “American Housing Programs for American Citizens.”

The intention of the directive was to ensure “taxpayer-funded housing programs are not used to harbor or benefit illegal aliens.”

“The Biden Administration prioritized illegally aliens over our own citizens, including by giving illegal aliens taxpayer-funding housing at the expense of Americans. Not anymore,” Noem previously said of the memo.

“The entire government will work together to identify abuse and exploitation of public benefits and make sure those in this country illegally are not receiving federal benefits or other financial incentives to stay illegally,” she added.

“If you are an illegal immigrant, you should leave now. The gravy train is over.”

