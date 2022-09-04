Share
Huge Break in Eliza Fletcher Case as Police Locate the Vehicle and Make an Arrest

 By Michael Austin  September 4, 2022 at 7:48am
Memphis police have arrested a man suspected of kidnapping Eliza Fletcher on Friday.

Fletcher, a Memphis, Tennessee, school teacher, was out for a jog when she was approached by an unknown person and then forced into a dark-colored SUV. Later, her phone and a water bottle were found at the site of the abduction.

Police believe the man responsible was Cleotha Abston.

On Sunday, police charged Abston with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence, according to WREG-TV.

Police found Abston to be in possession of the SUV used to abduct Fletcher.

Will Eliza Fletcher be found?

Abston has a violent criminal history.

According to WREG-TV, Abston previously pled guilty to an especially aggravated kidnapping charge in 2000.

Abston was sentenced to 24 years in that case. He was only just released in November of 2020.

Fletcher herself has not yet been found. The search for the teacher remains active, police announced on Sunday.

Police later announced that a second individual, Mario Abston, had been arrested “in the same operation.”

However, Mario Abston is not believed to be connected to Fletcher’s case.

The 36-year-old was charged with various charges related to the possession and intent to sell fentanyl and heroin.

Fletcher’s family is offering a $50,000 reward for any information regarding Fletcher’s abduction and/or whereabouts.

She is the granddaughter of the late Joesph “Joe” Orgill III, a prominent Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist, according to WREG-TV.

“We don’t know what’s going on, but everybody is desperately looking for her, and the police here are on it. You can see there is a lot of activity, so if you know anything or saw anything early this morning, we just ask that you come forward,” said Hart Robinson, a friend of Fletcher, according to WREG-TV.

Conversation