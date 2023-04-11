Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb has filed paperwork to run for the Arizona Senate seat currently occupied by Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

According to a filing with the Federal Election Commission, Lamb entered the race on Monday. He confirmed the news by dropping an ad early on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Lamb vowed to fight to secure the border and to call for the use of the military to do so if needed.

“We need leaders in this country that aren’t too politicly correct to protect us,” Lamb said in the two-minute ad. “It’s time to declare the drug cartels terrorists organizations and use military force to wipe them out just like we did to ISIS.”

A staunch proponent for border security and for going after drug dealers and cartels based in Mexico, Lamb shared his personal story in his first Senate ad.

The popular sheriff reminded potential voters his family has been personally and recently touched by crime.

His 22-year-old son Cooper and infant grandchild were killed in a car crash last December that was blamed on a drunk driver, KSAZ-TV reported.

Caroline Patton, Cooper’s 20-year-old fiancee, also died as a result of the accident.

In the ad, Lamb spoke of the tragedy and declared, “There’s simply no pain that compares to losing a child, let alone a grandbaby.”

Lamb said Cooper struggled with drug abuse and spent time in his own jail as a result of an addiction to fentanyl.

As Pinal County Sheriff, I have been on the front lines of our border crisis. We need leaders in this country who aren’t too politically correct to protect us and that’s why I’m running for the United States Senate. Join the team today! >> https://t.co/HcIPSdPd6z pic.twitter.com/9lImU01yeV — Mark Lamb for US Senate (@sherifflamb1) April 11, 2023

Lamb also vowed to cut wasteful spending, fight inflation, and protect America’s borders before those of Ukraine.

The sheriff is the first Republican to declare his 2024 candidacy.

Kari Lake has also reportedly expressed interest in entering a race, which could very well decide the balance of power in the Senate in 2024.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month Lake is interested but will not make a decision on the matter until she has exhausted every legal remedy in regard to her 2022 gubernatorial bid.

Lake continues to challenge the results of the race in court.

For now, Lamb is the only declared Republican who is prepared to fight Sinema and Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego for the seat.

Lamb, 50, has served as the sheriff of Pinal County since 2017.

Sinema has signaled she will seek a second Senate term as an independent while Gallego is actively campaigning to unseat her.

She left the Democratic Party last December amid friction with those in her former party.

