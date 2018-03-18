The Western Journal

Huge New Statement From Trump Could Land Comey in Prison

By Ryan Pickrell
March 18, 2018 at 10:41am

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that former FBI Director James Comey “clearly” lied under oath in his testimony before Congress in 2017.

“Wow, watch Comey lie under oath to Senator G,” he tweeted Sunday morning, “When asked ‘have you ever been an anonymous source … or known someone else to be an anonymous source…?’ He said strongly ‘never, no.’ He lied.”

Indeed, it does appear that Comey may have misrepresented the truth during his congressional testimony in 2017.

The following is an excerpt from his questioning before Congress:

SEN. CHARLES E. GRASSLEY (R-IOWA): Director Comey, have you ever been an anonymous source in news reports about matters relating to the Trump investigation or the Clinton investigation?

COMEY: Never.

GRASSLEY: Question two, relatively related, have you ever authorized someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports about the Trump investigation or the Clinton investigation?

COMEY: No.

Former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was recently fired, told the story a little differently in a statement Saturday.

“The OIG investigation has focused on information I chose to share with a reporter through my public affairs officer and a legal counselor,” McCabe sated. “As Deputy Director, I was one of only a few people who had the authority to do that. It was not a secret, it took place over several days, and others, including the Director, were aware of the interaction with the reporter. It was the type of exchange with the media that the Deputy Director oversees several times per week.

In response to some of the president’s tweets Saturday criticizing the pair, Comey tweeted that the American people will soon be able to judge who is “honorable and who is not.”

RELATED: GOP Congressmen Issue Ominous Impeachment Warning

Many who responded believe Comey might not like how that turns out.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

