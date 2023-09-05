If President Joe Biden was Catholic — as he professes to be — he would heed the words of Jesus recorded in Matthew 26:52, “Put your sword back in its place,” Jesus said to him, “for all who draw the sword will die by the sword.” If he were truly Christian, he would call off the dogs of war currently roaming Ukraine.

Biden has the power to cool things down with Russia concerning the war in Ukraine, but he refuses to. He has the power to tell his politicized Department of Justice to get off Trump’s back, but he won’t. Sooner or later, one must reap the seeds one has sown. The Biden administration has sown strife at home and abroad. It appears the harvest is on the horizon. Its fruits might be more than a little bitter. They might even be poisonous.

Igor Korotchenko, a Kremlin propagandist and editor of the newspaper National Defense has warned of a nuclear threat against the West connected to the war in Ukraine, according to Newsweek. Korotchenko said the U.S. is in danger of a Russian nuclear missile attack.

Many will think that Russia is just rattling its saber to scare Americans. Maybe they are. After all, saying isn’t doing, right?

GOP Senator Mike Lee of Utah isn’t so sure. Lee posted a message on X that should be of concern to us all, “When a nuclear-armed adversary threatens to nuke us, we should be concerned. This is just one of many reasons why I insist that, if we’re not prepared to go to war with Russia, we have no business funding a proxy war against Russia.”

When a nuclear-armed adversary threatens to nuke us, we should be concerned. This is just one of many reasons why I insist that, if we’re not prepared to go to war with Russia, we have no business funding a proxy war against Russia. https://t.co/i6zCAUM1SP — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) September 5, 2023

Korotchenko said in an interview on the Russia 1 channel, “Russia is being warned and threatened that if we misbehave, or if in Ben Hodges’ opinion, we exceed what he considers to be the necessary permissible lines for the use of all types of Russian weapons, he threatens us with more than just strikes on the Crimean bridge,” according to Newsweek.

Hodges, a retired U.S. Army General and NATO senior member for logistics has repeatedly called for Ukraine to be supplied with the weapons of war it would need to retake Crimea. These weapons include Army Tactical Missile Systems. These misle systems would allow Ukraine long-range precision strikes on the Crimean peninsula annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Korotchenko went on to claim that Hodges believes the U.S. — to aid the Ukraine effort — might consider strikes on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet bases and Russian troops stationed in Crimea. The U.S. could also target Russian naval bases in Tartus, Syria.

Korotchenko believes Hodges’s remarks were “not just statements of a retired hawk” but also an information campaign “designed to influence both us and a Western audience.” Korotchenko went on to say there should be a discussion about “the use and permissibility of tactical nuclear weapons and what goals and what tactics we will use” if they are needed.

Attention, United States! Russian propagandists threaten with nuclear strikes on U.S. territory. pic.twitter.com/EwfwxREWKZ — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 3, 2023

It sounds like Korotchenko’s been reading Frederick the Great, who once observed, “Do not forget your dogs of war, your big guns, which are the most-to-be-respected arguments of the rights of kings.”

Maybe Krotochenko’s waging his own information campaign and it’s all just bluster? Senator Lee doesn’t think so, and he’s not alone.

Ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson believes the United States will be in a “hot war” with Russia within the next year. Carlson made it clear on “The Adam Carolla Show” that Biden and crew will do anything to win in 2024, including going to war.

“If your goal is to maintain power … once you start indicting your political opponents, you know that you have to win or else they’re going to indict you if they win, right?” Carlson said on the podcast. “So, they can’t lose. They will do anything to win. So how do they do that?

According to Carlson, COVID or something like it won’t work again. Been there done that. Fool the people once, shame on you. They won’t buy it again. What does that leave? War with Russia.

“There will be a hot war between the United States and Russia in the next year … I don’t think we’ll win it, but that’s a separate analysis,” Carlson said. “You should be worried about the prospect of an open war. We’re already at war with Russia, of course. We’re funding their enemies. So we’re fighting Russia. But I mean an open battle with Russia, where we say, ‘We’re at war with Russia.’”

We should all be worried. When a sitting U.S. senator and one of the most well-known political commentators in the world are worried about World War III, it’s not a game of chicken. War is not a game. People die. In a nuclear war, untold numbers of innocents are slaughtered.

If Biden entered into war with Russia, argued Carlson, the president could assume war powers. He would then be able to enhance the power of the federal government. That’s just what the progressives want — power.

“I would bet my house on it: We are going to war with Russia,” Carlson said. He also made it a point to say that a hot war with Russia could be catastrophic for the world because the U.S. and Russia have the two largest nuclear weapon arsenals of all time.

To avoid this apocalyptic scenario, Carlson said the United States would have to “force a peace” between Russia and Ukraine. “We are the only power in the world that can bring both sides to the table,” Carlson said.

Will the U.S. sue for peace with Biden at the helm? If he was Catholic — as he claims to be — probably so. But Biden is a liar, if not the Prince of Lies a stoolie for him. I agree with Senator Lee. We should all be very concerned.

And if it is all just saber rattling, it’s time to put the swords away by getting to the peace table. He who rattles the sword too long eventually feels compelled to use it.

