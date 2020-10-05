New York City became Trump Country on Sunday as a massive parade of supporters took over Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue.

Most of the members of the caravan drove in from Long Island, and they stopped traffic when they parked in front of Trump Tower to make a joyful noise they hoped would carry to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where President Donald Trump was confined after testing positive for the coronavirus Friday, according to the New York Post.

There were more than 100 vehicles in the assemblage, including cars, trucks and motorcycles.

About the only thing that stopped that chants of “Four more years!” was a call for a moment of prayer.

“This is a serious situation — the leader of the free world is sick. The leader of the free world needs our support,” an organizer said over a loudspeaker, calling upon the Trump supporters gathered to “send some good energy to President Trump.”

The silence ended with the leader calling out, “President Trump, we love you!” Fifth Avenue then rocked to the cheers of “USA! USA!”

Trump supporters close 5th Ave. to support COVID-19-stricken president https://t.co/E49qe16sjP pic.twitter.com/JX7XIrrzxM — New York Post (@nypost) October 4, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: In front of Trump tower a showing of support for @realDonaldTrump. Traffic on fifth avenue stopped @NY1 pic.twitter.com/roFquuM3yZ — Alyssa Paolicelli (@APaolicelli17) October 4, 2020

A caravan of Trump supporters, spanning from 56th Street up past 59th Street, stopped traffic on Fifth Avenue for roughly an hour Sunday morning. https://t.co/sEMkUkazbl — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) October 4, 2020

Although the event — which also offered support for police officers — did not have a permit, there were no arrests and no confrontations.

A group calling itself the Long Island Loud Majority got up at 4 a.m. to drive into the city from the hamlet of Ronkonkoma, participant Jessica Marie Hahnan told the Post.

“I felt the love and energy today,” she said. “Today the energy was electric. It was amazing — no chaos, no [middle] fingers, no drama, just supporting our president and our [men and women in] blue.”

Hahnan said going to Trump Tower was “sentimental” because “we were praying for him.”

“I’m praying for every single person in this world … including President Trump, the first lady and the whole administration,” she said.

“I pray that my country comes together because we are divided right now. We should be standing together praying for our president and our first lady. He is still a human being. He is 74 years old.”

Hahnan said Trump has “kept his promises.”

“I’m middle class. He helped my family and a lot of people. My dad is a union worker and his 401(k) has tripled,” she said. “I think he is doing a good job. I know he has so many plans for this country to get back on its feet.”

The New York City rally was matched by others around the country, including one outside of Walter Reed that took shape Friday and has remained there. Trump, in an SUV, drove past the Walter Reed supporters Sunday evening, waving from the back of an SUV.

