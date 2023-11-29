Sometimes, God teaches charity and humility by showing us why we must look beyond labels. If we learn this lesson while receiving good news at the same time, then we also have reason for gratitude.

Mark Fisher, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Rhode Island, appeared on “Fox and Friends” Tuesday to give a bit of good news by explaining why he now supports former President Donald Trump.

In short, according to Fisher, Democrats have lied.

“I think personally it’s the duplicity of the Democrats, the hypocrisy,” Fisher told host Lawrence Jones. “We’re not stupid. The brothers are not stupid. We understand when someone’s for us and when someone is not, and it’s obvious that the Democratic Party is not for us.”

In addition to posing as friends of black voters, Democrats have pushed policies designed to undermine the black family.

“Their policies actually strike at the heart of the black family and the nuclear family,” Fisher said.

Judging by recent polling data, many black voters have reached similar conclusions. Last week, for instance, an NBC poll found that President Joe Biden’s approval rating among black voters has fallen by nearly 20 points in 2023.

When asked how Trump might capitalize on this mounting disillusionment, Fisher noted that anti-Trump propaganda remains an obstacle.

“A lot of people are misinformed,” Fisher said.

If that changes, however, then opinions of Trump will change “because personally, I love the man. I mean, how could you not like a real man? How could you not relate to someone like that?”

Later, when asked what message he would give the former president, who watches “Fox & Friends,” Fisher replied with a simple invitation.

“Call me. On my cellphone, man. I’ll stump for Trump,” the BLM leader said.

Fisher garnered attention this week because he appeared on Fox News. His public endorsement of Trump, however, dates at least to earlier this month.

At the beginning of the segment, Jones showed a clip of Fisher blasting the Democrats on “The Kim Iversen Show” in a YouTube video dated Nov. 6.

“We’ve been used and abused for so long by that party,” Fisher told Iversen. “They don’t value our vote. Their policies are basically racist policies. I believe it’s a racist party.”

At the same time, Fisher expressed support for Trump.

“Donald Trump is — he’s the opposite. He’s gonna tell you how it is. He’s gonna give it to you straight,” Fisher said.

“Trump has done more for the black community than … any president I can think of in my lifetime,” the BLM leader added.

Fisher’s extended conversation with Iversen actually went deeper.

For instance, in a clip posted Nov. 3 to the social media platform X, Fisher discussed the growing connection between the black community and Trump supporters over what Iversen called “the oppression that they’re dealing with as Jan. 6ers, being called terrorists and being prosecuted as such.”

Fisher explained that he and Trump supporters have learned a lot from one another.

“They are as desperate as a lot of other folks in this country to improve the race relations. I would never know that. I would have never known until I reached out to them that they had no idea how bad black people had it, until they experienced what they’re experiencing now, and they’re heartbroken,” Fisher said.

WARNING: The following video contains language that some may find offensive.

This is where we find the commonality, because they’re not all guilty, they’re not all hateful, but it’s a loud minority. And that’s what we’re all fighting. pic.twitter.com/2vCO1btjBZ — Kim Iversen 🇺🇸 (@KimIversenShow) November 4, 2023

Of all the insidious movements to emerge in recent years, perhaps only the COVID cult proved more damaging and alarming than the Marxists who masqueraded as civil rights activists with BLM.

Fisher, however, reminds us that some people really did join BLM with noble objectives in mind. After all, if they cared about the black family, then they could not have known about the organization’s Marxist ideology. Indeed, some of us might even know a few BLM cheerleaders from 2020 who thought they were supporting civil rights.

Looking ahead, Fisher’s endorsement of Trump could signal something seismic.

Above all, Democrats and the establishment fear ordinary people coming together to oppose the elites’ agenda. Nothing would cement that union more powerfully than blacks and other traditionally Democratic voters backing Trump as the anti-establishment candidate.

Trump voters, of course, cannot support BLM as a whole, but we can support Fisher’s version of it.

If that means we can get people out of prison who do not belong there, while at the same time destroying both the deep state and the war machine — all while protecting families from open borders, abortion worship and other destructive liberal policies — then we can crush the oligarchic establishment and restore the Republican promise of the American Founders.

And if we do all this, we will have done it because God showed us how.

