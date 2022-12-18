Parler Share
Tesla CEO Elon Musk talks to media as he arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla, on Sept. 3, 2020, in Gruenheide near Berlin.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk talks to media as he arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla, on Sept. 3, 2020, in Gruenheide near Berlin. (ODD ANDERSEN - AFP / Getty Images)

Huge Rule Change at Twitter: 'We Recognize That Many of Our Users Are Active on Other Social Media Platforms. However ... '

 December 18, 2022
Elon Musk’s detractors are at it again, claiming that he is no supporter of free speech after he instituted a new rule to limit accounts whose sole use for Twitter is to drive users to other social media platforms.

Musk, of course, bought Twitter for $44 billion claiming that it was an important tool for America and the world to practice a right to free speech.

In fact, he was so dedicated to the ideals of free speech that his first Tweet as the social media giant’s owner was four simple words: “The Bird is Freed.”

But Musk has also been on the move limiting people, too, most recently by suspending a group of left-wing journalists who he accused of doxing the real-time whereabouts of his family and putting their lives in danger.

Only days later, though, the Twitter boss backtracked and lifted the suspensions after Twitter users spoke against his punishments.

More changes are in the air at Twitter. On Sunday, Twitter made another change to its policy that had left-wingers charging Musk with hypocrisy over free speech concerns.

On Sunday, Twitter alerted users to a new policy, entitled the “Promotion of alternative social platforms policy,” which is a new rule about advertising other social media platforms on Twitter.

“We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter,” the new policy alert began.

Is Twitter improving under Elon Musk?

“Specifically,” the announcement continued, “we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post.”

Still, despite the claims of detractors, Twitter noted that this new policy is not intended to delete just any link to other platforms.

“We still allow cross-posting content from any social media platform. Posting links or usernames to social media platforms not listed above are also not in violation of this policy,” the announcement concluded.

Clearly, this policy is only aimed at accounts created solely to push Twitter users to other social media outlets. It is not intended to stop users from talking about things happening elsewhere, but to stop accounts with the sole purpose of stealing away Twitter’s users.

Regardless of the new rule’s clarity, many decided that Musk was simply engaging in putting limits on free speech.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey led off by questioning the new rule.

Leftist journalist Ross McCafferty tried to turn the new rule into an attack on the conservative Libs of TikTok:

Clearly, McCafferty has a reading comprehension problem. The Libs of TikTok account does not exist to drive people to TikTok. It exists to ridicule users who post inane or outrageous content on TikTok. Libs of TikTok is as far from being a promoter of TikTok as you can get and still be talking about it.

Disgraced former congressman and “yes” vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, Justin Amash, also complained about the new rule, calling it “shortsighted.”

If the policy is implemented as written, it does not appear to be a limit to free speech at all. But, as in all things, time will tell.

Warner Todd Huston
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Conversation