Susan Smith, left, and Marion Calder, right, directors of "For Women Scotland" cheer as they leave the Supreme Court in London, England, on Wednesday. (Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

Huge Trans Defeat: High Court Unanimously Rules That Men Are Not Women

 By Samuel Short  April 21, 2025 at 7:04am
“Trans women” are not women.

In case that needed clarifying, the New York Times reported Wednesday that the United Kingdom’s Supreme Court agrees.

According to the Times, the court has decided that “trans women” do not fall within the legal definition of women under the 2010 Equality Act.

In 2018, the Scottish Parliament passed a law to increase the number of women serving on government boards to 50 percent. After the government said “trans women” could be counted in that number, For Women Scotland took them to court arguing they should not be included.

The case traveled through the system until the Supreme Court gave a unanimous ruling Wednesday interpreting the definition of a woman as a “biological woman” under the Equality Act of 2010, a law passed to combat discrimination.

The deputy president of the court, Lord Patrick Hodge, said of the decision, “The unanimous decision of this court is that the terms ‘woman’ and ‘sex’ in the Equality Act 2010 refer to biological women and biological sex.”

Hodge hesitated to go further limiting the scope of the decision to the Equality Act’s language, stating trans people still have protections, but under the protected category of “gender reassignment” not sex.

Co-Director of For Women Scotland Susan Smith commented on the ruling, saying it would make sure “services and spaces designated for women are for women.”

Will we soon see an end to the transgender movement?

“Everybody should be protected by the Equality Act. This is not about prejudice or bigotry, as some people would say, it’s not about hatred for another community.

“It’s just about saying that there are differences, and biology is one of those differences, and we just need protections based on that,” she added.

Footage was posted to social media platform X on Wednesday, showing For Scotland Women celebrating upon hearing the court’s decision.

How did the West devolve to such a state that a high court needs to affirm that women do not need to worry about men intruding into their spaces?

A degradation of moral traditions rooted in a belief in God is one answer.

Satan, the Great Deceiver, has caused many to worship at the altar of the self, leading the West down a path of immorality.

But stories like this show that there is hope.

What should the U.K. do from here? Have zero tolerance for men pretending to be women.

The U.K. still has a mountain of problems — the suppression of speech being one and not fully rejecting the notion that men can be women being another — but the court’s ruling shows some sense may be returning.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




