A high school fight in California was more than the usual brawling that has become common, according to a news report.

This fight pitted a male student who claims he is transgendered against female students, according to KTTV-TV.

Social media videos showed pieces of the action, in which smaller, female students fight a much larger opponent.

A Transgender student at a High School in Riverside, California has assaulted a girl after exposing his genitals and spitting at girls in the girls locker room. According to a student witness, the transgender boy entered the girls locker room and after being confronted for… pic.twitter.com/KEU3mOq7QP — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 28, 2023

US – Riverside Adult School, CA: A video has emerged of a male who claims to be a woman, violently attacking female students. The attacker has apparently been demanding to have access to the female spaces at the school. pic.twitter.com/vrwRnIjvvs — gender is harmful (@genderisharmful) April 27, 2023

“He’s [in the] girls’ locker room, using girls’ restrooms,” MLK student Aiden Vermeir said of the individual who instigated the trouble.

“He spit on my friends that are girls, females. He shows his genitals in the locker room,” Vermeir said.

Should schools ban all males from female areas? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (130 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The station reported that it was told by parents and students that the transgender student in question has a record of behavior classified as “erratic.”

The station also said it was told the student was given access to female locker rooms and bathrooms.

Two parents said that fights at the school — of which this was only the latest — are enough for them, according to KTLA-TV.

“I’m just thinking to myself, ‘What are they doing to protect these kids, really?’” parent Roxanne Marshall said.

“I just want these kids to feel safe when they’re at school. They shouldn’t not want to come to school. There needs to be more things put in place so when they’re here, they’re comfortable,” she said.

“It worries me with my daughters,” parent Matthew Inglese said.

“I’m 100 percent thinking of taking my daughters out of RUSD and changing districts because of the fact that I don’t feel like they’re doing enough,” he said.

The school district issued a statement saying, in part, that the student who started the fight is no longer at the school.

“A video depicting an altercation involving students at Martin Luther King High School has been widely circulated on social media this week. This matter has had the full attention of Riverside Unified School District administration and is being addressed expeditiously,” the statement said.

“Since the incident occurred, District staff has been working to ensure the safety and rights of all students are considered and promptly responded to. We are able to verify that the student involved will no longer be attending King High School,” the statement said.

“We encourage those who have taken interest in this story to respect the confidential nature of our specific discussions with those involved and the efforts we will continue to make to ensure we provide an appropriate learning environment for each student as required by law,” the statement concluded.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.