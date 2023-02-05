The attorney for the man who owned the computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, where Hunter Biden dropped off his laptop has offered his explanation of why Biden’s legal team has recently attacked his client.

On Wednesday, attorney Abbe Lowell, who represents Biden, sent letters to the Delaware attorney general and the U.S. Department of Justice urging them to investigate John Paul Mac Isaac, claiming he “unlawfully” accessed Biden’s data after the laptop was left at Mac Isaac’s shop in 2019 and never retrieved.

“This failed dirty political trick directly resulted in the exposure, exploitation, and manipulation of Mr. Biden’s private and personal information,” Lowell wrote, according to the New York Post.

On Thursday, according to Fox News, Mac Isaac and his lawyer, Brian Della Rocca, explained what took place the week before Biden’s round of allegations.

The president’s son was served with legal papers notifying him that Isaac was suing him for defamation, as the New York Post reported, for “falsely insisting that the laptop was not his, that it had been stolen or that his information had been hacked.”

“It was very difficult to find where he was,” Della Rocca told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday.

“You know, he was in D.C. for a couple of weeks and he was moving around. Well, we finally tracked him down and we were able to serve him last week,” he said.

According to the Post, a private investigator found Hunter Biden in Culver City, California, and served him with the papers on Jan. 27.

“And now all of a sudden, we see this,” Della Rocca said, referring to Lowell’s letter to prosecutors.

Is Hunter Biden guilty of defamation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (377 Votes) No: 1% (3 Votes)

“He’s trying to intimidate. And it’s interesting to me that this happened when it did,” Della Rocca said.

Isaac’s lawsuit claims he was damaged by Hunter Biden’s refusal to admit the laptop was his.

“As a direct and proximate result of the defamatory statements by HUNTER, [Mac Isaac] has suffered, and continues to suffer, substantial damages, including the loss of his business,” the suit states, according to the Post.

“HUNTER had actual knowledge of the falsity of the claims and understood the high probability that injury or damage would result to [Mac Isaac] and, despite such knowledge, made the false and defamatory statement and has issued no apology to [Mac Isaac] such as would repair that damage.”

Della Rocca told the Post the accusations in Lowell’s letter fit a pattern.

“Hunter’s current actions are desperate attempts to continue to blame everyone else for his own actions,” he said.

“When Hunter signed the work order, he gave authorization to John Paul to access the information on the laptop in order to recover the data. The work order specifically says, ‘[r]ecover data to store server and contact customer when complete.’ He could not recover the data without accessing it,” Della Rocca said.

“The work order clearly explained that if any equipment was left in the shop for more than 90 days, it became abandoned and [Hunter Biden] agreed to hold The Mac Shop harmless for any damages or loss of property. Once the property was abandoned, The Mac Shop became its owner,” Della Rocca said.

Lowell claimed in a statement to the Post that the letters are not an admission that the laptop was owned by Hunter Biden.

“These letters do not confirm Mac Isaac’s or others’ versions of a so-called laptop,” the statement said.

“They address their conduct of seeking, manipulating, and disseminating what they allege to be Mr. Biden’s personal data, wherever they claim to have gotten it.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.