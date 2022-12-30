Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man on Friday in northeast Pennsylvania in connection with last month’s murder of four college students in Moscow, Idaho.

According to WPVI-TV, law enforcement tracked Bryan Kohberger down to a location in the Pocono Mountains.

The outlet reported that a SWAT team entered the place Kohberger was staying and took him into custody. The Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI were involved in the operation.

Kohberger “appeared before a judge in Pennsylvania on Friday morning. Court documents show the judge ordered Kohberger’s extradition to Idaho where he will face criminal charges,” WPVI reported.

The Moscow Police Department plans to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Pacific Time to give an update on the case.

The four University of Idaho students stabbed to death on Nov. 13 were Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.

Fox News: “The suspect is a graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, according to the college’s website. Pullman is a 15-minute drive from the rental home where the four students were stabbed to death.”https://t.co/7edClzzSao — Steve Lookner (@lookner) December 30, 2022

Police sources described the bloody crime scene as one of the worst they had ever seen.

The assailant is believed to have stabbed all four to death while they were sleeping.

According to Fox News, Kohberger is a graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington.

“Pullman is a 15-minute drive from the rental home where the four students were stabbed to death,” Fox reported.

Mogen’s father, Ben Mogen, told The Spokesman-Review last week that he believes justice will ultimately be served in the case.

“From the very beginning, I’ve known that people don’t get away with these things these days,” he said.

“There’s too many things that you can get caught up on, like DNA and videos everywhere.”

