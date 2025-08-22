Huge Update: Hulk Hogan's Death May Not Have Been at All What It Seemed - Breathing Nerve Severed

WWE legend Hulk Hogan may have died as a result of medical malpractice, according to a new report.

The wrestling icon, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died from cardiac arrest on July 24 at the age of 71.

Hogan had been in and out of hospitals since undergoing neck surgery in May. He died inside his Florida home.

TMZ Sports reported late Thursday that Clearwater police are still investigating the circumstances of his shocking death.

According to the report, an occupational therapist was at Hogan’s home when the wrestling legend suddenly stopped breathing.

The therapist told police Hogan may have been the victim of medical malpractice.

TMZ reported, the therapist claimed Hogan’s phrenic nerve was “severed” during a recent surgery.

The phrenic nerve controls the diaphragm, which allows the lungs to expand and contract for breathing.

“The phrenic nerve controls your diaphragm and is essential to your ability to breathe,” the Cleveland Clinic explained.

TMZ said, Hogan did not experience chest pain before his death, but instead simply stopped breathing.

It was Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, who noticed his breathing had stopped and called 9-1-1.

Sources told TMZ, the therapist’s statements to officers were recorded on police body cameras.

Clearwater police told TMZ, their investigation has thus far included interviews with multiple witnesses and a review of medical records.

“We have been in communication with family members — including his son, Nick, and daughter, Brooke,” police said.

“The Hogan family has been appreciative of our efforts and our communication with them.”

Sky Daily told TMZ her husband’s phrenic nerve was “compromised” during one of his surgeries.

She confirmed an autopsy had been completed, but declined to release the results.

She also said her husband’s body has not been cremated.

The Hogan family publicly announced his passing in a Facebook post to his 7 million followers on July 24.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we confirm we have lost a legend,” the family wrote.

“Our beloved Terry Bollea, known worldwide as Hulk Hogan, passed away today surrounded by his loved ones. … He will be missed, but never forgotten.”

