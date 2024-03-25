Huge Win for Trump as New York Appellate Court Rules in His Favor Hours Before Bond Is Due

In the battle of “Deadline Don” vs. the doomsayers, former President Donald Trump came out on top Monday.

Hours before his $454 million bond was due, an appeals court staved off a doomsday deadline imposed by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

In February, James won a civil fraud judgment against the former president after arguing he overvalued his businesses and properties. As punishment, Trump was fined, with the rules requiring him to post a bond to show he could pay the fine before he could appeal the verdict.

James set Monday as Trump’s deadline to pay $454 million. If he failed to pay, James could have flexed her power to seize and sell off Trump’s properties.

But the clock stopped on any effort to grab his properties after a state appeals court said the former president has to raise only $175 million, according to Bloomberg.

The court gave him 10 days to post the new bond.

After the ruling, Trump called Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over his trial, a “disgrace” who had “done a terrible disservice” to New York state, Mediaite reported.

His lawyers sought a $100 million bond, arguing that trying to get the initial amount James demanded was not possible after more than 30 surety companies would not help the former president, according to CNBC.

The companies insisted that Trump, whose wealth is mostly in real estate, show “cash reserves approaching $1 billion,” his lawyers wrote.

Was the original bond amount fair to Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 3% (86 Votes) No: 97% (2723 Votes)

Neither Trump nor the Trump Organization had that on hand, the attorneys said.

The ruling said his $175 million bond will remain in effect through at least September, according to CNN.

The appellate court on Monday put a stay on Engoron’s order barring Trump from serving as an officer or director of a New York company for three years, according to CNBC.

News: A New York appellate court partially GRANTS a stay of Trump’s civil fraud judgment, if the former president posts $175 million. Doc https://t.co/Brm79v1Dn6 pic.twitter.com/QUU8DmRXaX — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) March 25, 2024

An order that barred Trump and the case’s corporate defendants from seeking loans in New York for the next three years was also stayed.

A two-year ban Engeron imposed on the former president’s sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, from being officers and directors of companies in New York was also put on hold.

The appeals court rejected arguments from Trump to stop the expansion Engeron ordered of a financial watchdog installed to see what was taking place financially in the Trump Organization.

Earlier Monday, the GOP presidential candidate had focused on the verdict against him as an example of the courts being made into a political weapon.

“People must continue to speak of, and remember, that the Engoron number of $450,000,000 for doing absolutely NOTHING WRONG is a big part of the crime being perpetrated against me by Crooked Joe Biden and his political Hacks and Thugs,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Engoron’s fraudulent valuation of Mar-a-Lago for $18,000,000, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount, is another piece of the Election Interference HOAX,” he said. “It’s all a giant and totally illegal Witch Hunt against Biden’s Political Opponent!”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.