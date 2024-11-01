Hugh Hewitt Humiliates Mainstream Media 'Journalists' for Lying About Trump, Then Walks Off Live Broadcast

Conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt had enough of Washington Post leftwing columnists spinning the news and decided to get up and leave, mid-show, from the outlet’s online program.

Not only that, Hewitt announced Friday, he was leaving the Post altogether, where he has been a contributing columnist since 2017, Fox News reported.

On Friday morning, “First Look” host liberal columnist Jonathan Capehart began the program with a discussion about a lawsuit brought by the Republican National Committee and the Donald Trump campaign against Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

The RNC and the Trump campaign sued, alleging the county unlawfully cut voters off before the 5 p.m. deadline on Tuesday from obtaining mail-in ballots in person, which they could then fill out and submit to the county the same day.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania state court Judge Jeffrey G. Trauger agreed with the RNC and the Trump campaign and ordered the mail-in ballot application deadline to be extended until Friday in Bucks County.

Capehart asked fellow liberal columnist Ruth Marcus, “Does it seem like this week Donald Trump is laying the groundwork for contesting the election by complaining that cheating was taking place in Pennsylvania by suing Bucks County for alleged irregularities, and this is on top of his continual assertion that if he loses, it’s because of cheating?” So obviously, it was a very loaded question.

“Ah, yeah,” she responded. “He’s been laying the groundwork for this not just in the last week, but in the last … months. No election can be fair in Donald Trump’s mind unless Donald Trump wins it.”

Another bad day for @WashingtonPost. Upset with @CapehartJ and @RuthMarcus for inaccurate attacks on Trump, @hughhewitt rips off his headset and leaves lives #PostLive show. “I’m done. This is the most unfair election ad I have ever been a part of.” Show falls apart, ends early. pic.twitter.com/fsGC1GhIrx — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) November 1, 2024

Marcus further argued that she anticipated Trump would try to “rev up” his supporters both inside and outside of courtrooms “to make whatever arguments he can no matter how far-fetched.”

Hewitt then sought to interject.

“Let Ruth finish, Hugh,” Capehart scolded Hewitt.

Marcus finished asserting Trump’s efforts did not work in 2020 and likely would not work now.

“Well, I’ve just got to say, we’re news people, even though it’s the opinion section,” Hewitt began. “It’s got to be reported. Bucks County was reversed by the court and instructed to open up extra days because they violated the law and told people to go home. So that lawsuit was brought by the Republican National Committee, and it was successful.”

The conservative also pointed out that Virginia, under Gov. Glenn Youngkin, won a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in its favor Wednesday, concluding non-citizens could be removed from the state’s voter rolls. The Biden Justice Department had sued seeking to block the state from doing so.

“We are news people, even though we have opinions, and we have to report the whole story if we bring up part of the story,” Hewitt reiterated. “So, yes, he’s upset about Bucks County, but he was right, and he won in court. That’s the story.”

Capehart paused briefly — clearly perturbed at being fact-checked by Hewitt — then fired back at him, “I don’t appreciate being lectured about reporting when, Hugh, many times, you’ve come here saying lots of things that aren’t based in fact.”

Hewitt had enough.

“I won’t come back, Jonathan. I’m done. I’m done,” he said, and then took his earpiece out and stood up at the desk where he was sitting.

“This is the most unfair election ad I’ve ever been a part of. You guys are working. That’s fine. I’m done,” Hewitt added, as he left the room.

Capehart seemed surprised but then turned back to Marcus asked her about a column she had written this week arguing that the stakes in the election are democracy and decency.

“OK, I’m collecting myself,” she answered, still taking in Hewitt’s departure.

Marcus’ screen then froze, causing Capehart to end the show early, saying it was “lamentable” that Hewitt left.

The Post’s editorial board had planned to endorse Democrat Kamala Harris, but the paper announced last week it would not after owner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, opposed the move. Bezos explained that the outlet needed to rebuild trust with the public as a reliable news source.

🚨BREAKING: Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos speaks out after his paper refused to endorse Kamala Harris for President “The hard truth: Americans don’t trust the news media” pic.twitter.com/3Dl8OaY4kj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 29, 2024

Hewitt just highlighted that there is clearly more work to do.

