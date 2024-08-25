Whatever one may think of former President Donald Trump, you can’t deny that he has some very brash, very famous friends who deeply support him.

One such example?

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer, (yes, Trump is in it), Terry Bollea.

Or, as he’s better known to his legions of fans, Hulk Hogan.

Many are already intimately familiar with Hogan’s uproarious promo — which is pro wrestling parlance for a speaking segment — at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

It appears the rush of a politicized pro wrestling promo was something Hogan wanted a taste of again, if a new TMZ exclusive report is anything to go by.

In video obtained by the entertainment outlet, Hogan was reportedly in Ohio to promote his new beer.

The incident in question took place Monday, so on the same evening that President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and others spoke at the inaugural night of the Democratic National Convention, Hogan was talking his own talk.

While speaking to some fired up patrons at the Thirsty Cowboy, Hogan channeled his inner pro wrestler and had some interesting questions for the audience.

“Want me to body slam Kamala Harris?” Hogan asked the crowd, which roared in approval.

“Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?” Hogan then asked to even louder approval.

(The 71-year-old Hogan used to use the “leg drop” as his finisher in pro wrestling.)

It’s clear that both Hogan and the audience were joking — the retired wrestler claimed that it was the alcoholic libations speaking — and just hearkening back to his glory days of slamming Andre the Giant and feuding with “Killer Khan,” but the energy and enthusiasm was palpable, which is notable given how much Harris has been billed as the candidate of “good vibes” leading up to the November general election.

For those who did miss Hogan’s viral take at the RNC, it was a far more substantive and meaningful defense of Trump than jokingly threatening to “drop the leg” on Harris — though he still added some of his trademark bombast.

“When I saw him stand up with that fist in the air and the blood on his face — as a warrior, as a leader — I realized that’s what America needs,” Hogan said in July, referring to the iconic photo of Trump in the immediate wake of the failed assassination attempt on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Of course, Hogan is hardly the only WWE luminary to have shown support for the 45th president.

Former WWE U.S. champion Logan Paul, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque (who has visited Trump’s White House before and of whom Trump is a fan), and former WWE head honcho Vince McMahon have all expressed varying levels of support for Trump.

