'Human Smugglers' Taunt Journalist as She Records Them Destroying Border Wall

Under President Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, no one respects the United States.

Sunday on the social media platform X, journalist Ali Bradley of NewsNation posted a 94-second clip of people cutting through the border wall, laughing and filming her as she recorded their activities from the U.S. side of the border in Lukeville, Arizona.

“The human smugglers on the Mexico side taunted me,” Bradley wrote as part of a lengthy accompanying post.

“These guys are brazen and are not scared of consequences,” she observed. “Some of them even had their face showing.”

The first half of the clip showed people on the Mexico side of the border waving and filming Bradley as they tried to destroy the wall.

“Hello, my friend,” someone yelled. One of them appeared to make a vulgar gesture toward the young woman. Seconds later, he fist-bumped one of his fellow criminals.

And yes, for attempting to enter the U.S. illegally, they are — by definition — criminals. All of them.

Bradley, however, has more courage than lifelong beta males like Biden and Mayorkas — speaking of criminals.

“Agents tell us these groups are notorious for being armed and brandishing weapons,” the journalist wrote.

Nonetheless, in the second half of the clip, Bradley’s friend filmed her as she approached the wall to talk to a lone man on the Mexico side.

“You have a gun? You gonna hurt me?” she asked.

As the two filmed one another, Bradley gave the man her name and tried to get his in return. He waved his finger, said “no” while laughing and kept filming her.

Readers can view the clip here:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar gestures and language that some viewers may find offensive.

AZ: “Hello my friend…”

The human smugglers on the Mexico side taunted me in Lukeville while allowing me to film them cutting through the wall and also sending migrants through the open gaps they previously created. They were also filming me… I was down there with another… pic.twitter.com/aZyUuVEQHM — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) December 3, 2023

Social media users saw Bradley’s clip as a microcosm of the entire border crisis. In short, they recognized that the Biden administration has allowed that crisis to happen on purpose.

“Video, testimony, evidence, transcripts of conversations, nothing matters. We know the border has been wide open since the election and the current regime doesn’t really care. Hopefully next year, we will be able to elect a president because we’ve been without one for three years now,” one X user wrote.

Video, testimony, evidence, transcripts of conversations, nothing matters. We know the border has been wide open since the election and the current regime doesn’t really care. Hopefully next year, we will be able to elect a president because we’ve been without one for three… — Rivera for Schools (@rivera4schools) December 4, 2023

“Absolutely disgraceful that the Obama/Biden administration is allowing this to happen to our great country. If you voted democrat you allowed the invasion to happen. Trump kept us all safe! I’d rather have mean tweets and a safe country!!” Arizona state representative Joseph Chaplik posted.

Absolutely disgraceful that the Obama/Biden administration is allowing this to happen to our great country. If you voted democrat you allowed the invasion to happen. Trump kept us all safe! I’d rather have mean tweets and a safe country!! — Rep. Joseph Chaplik 🇺🇸 (@JosephChaplik) December 3, 2023

Though she did not show agents on video, Bradley noted that Border Patrol — “alerted of the cutting in process” — did arrive at the scene.

“Patrolled walls DO work,” one X user wrote.

Patrolled walls DO work — Susan atSCC (@sccepm) December 3, 2023

Patrolled walls do indeed work. If former President Donald Trump returns to the White House, they will work again on a grand scale.

Until then, God bless Bradley and others for exposing the border invasion Biden, Mayorkas and the establishment have deliberately facilitated.

