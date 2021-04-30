Login
Human Smuggling Investigation Underway After Police Find Over 90 People in a Single Home

By Jack Davis
Published April 30, 2021 at 4:16pm
An apparent human smuggling operation has been disrupted, after police on Friday found 91 people inside a southwest Houston residence.

Houston Police first responded to a call concerning a possible kidnapping late on Thursday, according to KPRC-TV.

Eventually, after working through the night, police obtained a search warrant.

“When we got into the house we realized there were over 90 people inside. We immediately began to assess any threats and render medical care,” Houston Police Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards said. “It was very surprising.”

“This is definitely more of a smuggling thing and not a trafficking thing,” Edwards added, according to KHOU-TV.

Police believe that they were contacted with the kidnapping report by someone who is related to one of the people in the house, KXAN-TV reported.

The department additionally revealed their concerns that many of the people rescued likely have COVID-19, noting that some reported fevers and others, a loss of smell — both symptoms of the disease — according to KHOU.

Only five of those in the house were female, police said. Although there were no children in the house, police told reporters the upper age limit of those found was in the late 30s.

People discovered in the house said they had not eaten in some time.

“They were basically in there, in their basic clothing, and all huddled together,” Edwards said, according to the Independent.

Is this a result of Joe Biden's border policy?

Edwards said sorting through the 91 people would take some time.

“We’ve got to separate who the victims are, versus who, as you can imagine, somebody that would be involved in something like this, as soon as they realise we’re here, they’re probably going to try to become a part of them,” he said.

He added that many of the people in the house said they were from Central America.

This week, in response to a rise in human smuggling, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would be launching a new initiative titled “Operation Sentinel,” according to NBC News.

“We will identify the smugglers and their associates and employ a series of targeted actions and sanctions against them. We will have a broad approach and a strong one. It will include every authority in our arsenal, including revocation of travel documents … freezing of banking and other financial assets, and these are just some of the examples,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







