Share
News

Humanoid Robot Attacks Humans After Terrifying Error

 By Ole Braatelien  May 3, 2025 at 11:00am
Share

A recent social media clip showed a robot violently malfunctioning and nearly striking its lab technicians.

Footage of the incident began circulating as early as Thursday.

In the clip, China’s humanoid robot — the Unitree H1 — was being held upright with a crane as two technicians worked nearby.

Moments later, something went terribly wrong.

The malfunctioning robot, as though it were having a tantrum, began furiously flailing its arms with the brute strength of a machine.

At certain moments, the robot seemed to direct its violence toward one of the technicians, who initially shrunk away with fear.

After several seconds avoiding the robot’s devastating strikes, the same technician disabled it by adjusting the crane device, which was restraining it.

Do robots need to be regulated?

The AI Page, an Instagram account focused on artificial intelligence news, offered one explanation of the incident: Apparently, the robot didn’t like the crane device.

“China’s Unitree H1 robot recently caused a stir on stage—but it wasn’t actually broken,” the Friday post read.

“The robot was trying to keep its balance while being held by the head, which confused its system. As it tried to adjust, its stabilizing code made the movements more extreme, creating what looked like a dramatic robot meltdown,” the page added.

“It was a tech glitch, not a full-on malfunction,” the post read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by © The AI Page 👽 (@theaipage)

Related:
Outrage Erupts as Texas House Passes Bill That 'Criminalizes Political Memes'

The Unitree H1 was introduced in January at the Spring Festival Gala in the city of Tianjin.

The robot danced alongside human performers, even wearing some of the same apparel and using the same props.

But at the same festival in February, the H1 malfunctioned and aggressively charged toward bystanders, according to NDTV World.

Nearby security pulled the robot back without immediate further incident.

The H1 is available for purchase for $90,000, according to the Unitree website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Man Thinks He's Going to Take a Picture with Crocodile Statue, Moments Later He's in a Death Roll
Hero Swimmer, 69, Dodges Gators and Injures Arm After Rescuing Injured Bald Eagle with Razor Sharp Talons
Hours After Article Sounds the Alarm on Fetterman's Mental Decline, Damning Video of Him Arguing with Flight Crew Spreads
Hikers Stumble Onto Iron Box, Find Fortune in Treasure from All Over the Globe Inside
Humanoid Robot Attacks Humans After Terrifying Error
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation