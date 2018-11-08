After Humiliating Defeat, Celebs Want O’Rourke To Run for President

Democratic Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke may have lost the race to incumbent Ted Cruz, but Hollywood celebrities believe he has a real shot at winning the White House in two years.

Despite receiving over $70 million in donations, O’Rourke, a congressman from El Paso, fell short in Tuesday’s balloting. In contrast, his opponent raised $40 million and won.

Shortly after the Senate race was called for Cruz, actress and activist Alyssa Milano wrote on Twitter, “Beto lost? That’s ok. Now he can run for President.”

She then tweeted just one hashtag: “#Beto2020.”

Milano wasn’t the only Hollywood actress to throw her support behind the defeated candidate, whom the media have described as “good-looking, Kennedyesque,” “lanky, handsome and charismatic.”

“Drinking Buddies” star Olivia Wilde acknowledged her support on Twitter, saying, “Beto 2020. Let’s do this.”

Celebrities didn’t just stop with O’Rourke, though.

Actress Busy Philipps indicated she thinks another defeated candidate, Mayor Andrew Gillum of Tallahassee, Florida, should be O’Rourke’s running mate in 2020.

She wrote on Twitter, “Beto/Gillum 2020.”

Gillum ran against Republican Ron DeSantis for the governorship of Florida but came up short.

“Frozen” star Josh Gad celebrated the Democrats’ victory in retaking the House of Representatives and then gave his endorsement for O’Rourke in 2020.

He wrote, “Looks like Dems will take the house! Do not let all of the other noise tonight deflate you. We finally have a check on the President. Tonight is a win for democracy. Oh and…#Beto2020.”

Cruz received 50.9 percent of the votes in Texas, while O’Rourke came up short with 48.3 percent.

