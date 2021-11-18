Kamala Harris has forgotten the first rule of holes: When you’re in one, stop digging.

That much was obvious from the vice president’s interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” Thursday, an obvious attempt by the Democratic media machine to try to boost Harris’ pitiful poll numbers.

But with one quote, she just humiliated herself, probably more than she realized.

The moment came when Harris — who was supposedly entrusted with managing the Biden administration’s self-imposed disaster on the southern border back in March — admitted there’s no real relief in sight.

Then, naturally, she tried to put the blame on former President Donald Trump.

VP Kamala Harris on surge in illegal border crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border: “We can’t just flip a switch and make it better … we inherited an immigration system that is deeply broken.” pic.twitter.com/klmUygu73J — The Recount (@therecount) November 18, 2021

“It’s not going to be overnight,” Harris said.

“The reality is that we inherited a system, an immigration system, that was deeply broken. And it’s requiring us to actually put it back together in terms of creating a fair process that is effective and efficient.”

Do you think Kamala Harris is a potential presidential candidate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (19 Votes) No: 99% (1377 Votes)

It’s not the first time Harris and other Democrats have tried to make Trump responsible for creating an open wound on the country’s southern flank, and as usual, it’s exactly backward.

What the Biden administration “inherited” was a stable border, where Trump policies like “remain in Mexico” had actually restored some sense of order to a region after a 2019 crush of illegal immigration led Trump to declare a national emergency to obtain funds for wall construction.

The “remain in Mexico” policy Trump implemented with the help of the Mexican government, which kept illegal immigrants on the southern side of the border while their asylum claims were adjudicated, was ended immediately upon the Biden administration’s taking office.

With predictably disastrous results.

The Biden-Harris administration’s decision to halt border wall construction actually made it easier than ever for illegal immigrants to come in, since the infrastructure “just built roads for the cartels,” as Cochise County, Arizona, Sheriff Mark Dannels described it, according to a Washington Times report in March.

In short, it’s the current administration in Washington that’s responsible for the illegal immigration invasion the country is currently facing, as even Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has acknowledged.

Harris isn’t fooling anyone with even a passing knowledge of the subject, and social media responses to the Harris interview showed it.

System wasn’t broken, until Biden stepped in and destroyed what was working! Now 11 months later they still have not fixed it! No one asks what they are doing to fix it!? — DAVID HAZEN (@DAHAZTWO) November 18, 2021

But they did flip a switch from reasonable control of our border, to full invasion, with the drug, and human trafficking options they are so proud of. — Edward Fox (@ewfoxjr) November 18, 2021

No one believes this administration…..no one — Dave Raucci (@Soxgosox) November 18, 2021

It’s one thing for a Democrat like Harris to lie. It’s baked into the DNA of a deeply dishonest political party.

It’s another thing to entirely lie so brazenly about a public issue where the facts are known to anyone watching even the mainstream media’s coverage.

And when it’s done in the context of a floundering vice president whose performance in office is so bad even a liberal mouthpiece like CNN deigned to document it, it’s close to laughable.

When it reaches that point, it’s simply humiliating.

And it’s what Harris is doing to herself — and to the Biden White House.

But she can’t stop digging.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.