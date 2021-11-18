Share
Commentary

Humiliating Herself: Floundering Kamala Harris Tries to Blame Trump for Biden's Border Disaster, Is Exactly Backward

 By Joe Saunders  November 18, 2021 at 2:20pm
Share

Kamala Harris has forgotten the first rule of holes: When you’re in one, stop digging.

That much was obvious from the vice president’s interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” Thursday, an obvious attempt by the Democratic media machine to try to boost Harris’ pitiful poll numbers.

But with one quote, she just humiliated herself, probably more than she realized.

The moment came when Harris — who was supposedly entrusted with managing the Biden administration’s self-imposed disaster on the southern border back in March — admitted there’s no real relief in sight.

Then, naturally, she tried to put the blame on former President Donald Trump.

Trending:
Tainted Jury? Juror Makes Telling Statement as She Walks Into Courthouse for Deliberations

“It’s not going to be overnight,” Harris said.

“The reality is that we inherited a system, an immigration system, that was deeply broken. And it’s requiring us to actually put it back together in terms of creating a fair process that is effective and efficient.”

Do you think Kamala Harris is a potential presidential candidate?

It’s not the first time Harris and other Democrats have tried to make Trump responsible for creating an open wound on the country’s southern flank, and as usual, it’s exactly backward.

What the Biden administration “inherited” was a stable border, where Trump policies like “remain in Mexico” had actually restored some sense of order to a region after a 2019 crush of illegal immigration led Trump to declare a national emergency to obtain funds for wall construction.

The “remain in Mexico” policy Trump implemented with the help of the Mexican government, which kept illegal immigrants on the southern side of the border while their asylum claims were adjudicated, was ended immediately upon the Biden administration’s taking office.

With predictably disastrous results.

The Biden-Harris administration’s decision to halt border wall construction actually made it easier than ever for illegal immigrants to come in, since the infrastructure “just built roads for the cartels,” as Cochise County, Arizona, Sheriff Mark Dannels described it, according to a Washington Times report in March.

Related:
DeSantis Spokeswoman Launches Explosive Charge Against Psaki Tweet Calling Harris a 'Vital Partner'

In short, it’s the current administration in Washington that’s responsible for the illegal immigration invasion the country is currently facing, as even Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has acknowledged.

Harris isn’t fooling anyone with even a passing knowledge of the subject, and social media responses to the Harris interview showed it.

It’s one thing for a Democrat like Harris to lie. It’s baked into the DNA of a deeply dishonest political party.

It’s another thing to entirely lie so brazenly about a public issue where the facts are known to anyone watching even the mainstream media’s coverage.

And when it’s done in the context of a floundering vice president whose performance in office is so bad even a liberal mouthpiece like CNN deigned to document it, it’s close to laughable.

When it reaches that point, it’s simply humiliating.

And it’s what Harris is doing to herself — and to the Biden White House.

But she can’t stop digging.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




loading
Latest Poll Brings Worst News Yet of Biden's Presidency
Humiliating Herself: Floundering Kamala Harris Tries to Blame Trump for Biden's Border Disaster, Is Exactly Backward
Obama Admin Schools Biden, Calls Him Out on Inflation: 'They Can't Say They Weren't Warned'
Liars Gonna Lie: Biden Makes Up Story About House Burning Down 'with My Wife in It'
DeSantis Spokeswoman Launches Explosive Charge Against Psaki Tweet Calling Harris a 'Vital Partner'
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.