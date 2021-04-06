In a humiliating rebuke to President Joe Biden, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reportedly told employees he’s considering restarting wall construction as the Democrats’ border apocalypse metastasizes out of control.

In so doing, Mayorkas — a Biden appointee — tacitly admitted that former President Donald Trump was right when he said that walls work and Biden was wrong when he abruptly halted construction.

The Department of Homeland Security chief made the remarks last week during a meeting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees, according to The Washington Times, which said it reviewed notes from the session.

According to the report, Mayorkas suggested that DHS might fill in the “gaps in the wall” that were left when Biden haphazardly ended wall construction on his first day in office.

At the time, the secretary was reviewing a plan submitted to him by Customs and Border Protection for filling in the gaping holes left by Biden’s rash action.

“There are different projects that the chief of the Border Patrol has presented and the acting commissioner of CBP presented to me,” Mayorkas said, according to The Times.

Down at the Border surveying President Trump’s wall. For those who say it doesn’t work, good luck getting over this 38 foot tall monstrosity—it’s also 8 feet deep underground w/ reinforced concrete. Too bad illegals can just walk right around it because Biden stopped construction pic.twitter.com/rn0SGjiaPK — Congressman Troy Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) March 30, 2021

Two weeks ago, Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma visited the border near Nogales, Arizona, and showed a massive gap in the wall that was left by Biden’s careless work stoppage.

He noted that construction was abandoned in such a haphazard manner that it jeopardizes the safety of border states and their residents, many of whom say their homes are being burglarized and their cars stolen by armies of unvetted illegal aliens.

Biden cheerfully insists that a physical wall is unnecessary because the border could be safeguarded using a “virtual wall” that relies on technology such as drones and cameras.

However, Lankford pointed out that the “virtual wall” technology only works in tandem with a physical wall and requires construction to be completed on nearby roads.

He explained that abruptly halting construction on the wall and neighboring roadways renders the technology useless.

I visited the AZ border yesterday. You can see giant gaps in fence- it’s ridiculous it’s 95% done & won’t be completed. This is a problem created by Biden’s administration–stopping construction weakens effectiveness of the fencing structure and the technology. It makes no sense. pic.twitter.com/aiB2bdOx8r — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) March 15, 2021

Mayorkas said that while Biden does not want to build more miles of the wall, DHS could use its discretion to fill in gaps in areas where the wall needs to be reinforced, The Times reported.

“The president has communicated quite clearly his decision that the emergency that triggered the devotion of DOD funds to the construction of the border wall is ended,” he said, according to the report.

“But that leaves room to make decisions … in particular areas of the wall that need renovation, particular projects that need to be finished.”

Before leaving office, Trump delivered on his central 2016 campaign promise by building 450 miles of wall along the southern border. Numerous former and current Border Patrol officials confirmed that walls work to stem illegal immigration.

I’m proud to announce that we met our goal of constructing 450 miles of border wall system by the end of 2020. I am extremely proud of the men and women of @CBP and @USACEHQ who helped us get to this important milestone. pic.twitter.com/JD4yhEY4AZ — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) January 5, 2021

During the presidential campaign last year, Biden vowed to stop wall construction if he won. “There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration,” he said in August.

Trump’s former acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner, Mark Morgan, warned that it would be very expensive to halt further wall construction.

He said the contracts were already awarded and it would cost the U.S. “billions” to breach them by abruptly walking away.

“So in addition to the 450 that we’ve already got on the ground, we’ve got funded 350 miles of wall system to go in the ground,” Morgan told Fox News in January. “The overwhelming amount of those miles, that funding, the contracts have already been awarded.”

In the two months since Biden took office, there has been a daily siege at the border like never before. Border Patrol officials said illegal border crossings have soared to a 15-year high.

The most evil, heartless, vicious people in the entire Western Hemisphere are the people in the Mexican drug cartels that control the human smuggling over our Southern Border. The “Biden effect” is a bonanza for them, not so much for everyone else. pic.twitter.com/Lb5wxOdpP5 — Ken Cuccinelli (@KenCuccinelli) April 2, 2021

Customs and Border Protection said it apprehended a staggering 171,000 illegal aliens in March — more than double what it did in January.

In contrast, only 34,000 migrants were apprehended last March, when Trump was president.

While Americans are still struggling amid a crippling recession and media-stoked race wars, Democrats such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York want to encourage more mass illegal immigration by giving migrant families taxpayer-funded “reparations.”

